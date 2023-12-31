CHARLOTTE – It wasn’t as if Mack Brown and Chip Lindsey put on blindfolds, spun around a few times each, and then threw darts at a wall covered by photos of quarterbacks in the transfer portal to find a replacement for Drake Maye.

To some, that appears to somewhat be the case. To other, however, bringing Max Johnson from Texas A&M to North Carolina make a lot of sense for the Tar Heels and for Johnson. And it happened, in part, because of a slew of connections that made the decision fairly easy for everyone.

For starters, Johnson’s father, Brad Johnson, played 15 years in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His quarterbacks coach there one year was Clyde Christensen, a UNC alum and currently an analyst for the program.

There were others, too.

“Absolutely Clyde was a factor,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl media day last week. “Mark Richt is their uncle, and Mark’s sister is their mother. And I’ve know Mark, and Mark knows a lot about our program. I’ve known Mark for years. Jim Donnan, who actually coached me at Florida State, is really good friends with the family. Then Clyde coaching (Brad) at Tampa Bay, there were a lot of ties that all led to them coming here.”

Richt is a former head coach at Georgia and Miami. Donnan, a former head coach at Marshall and Georgia, was an assistant at UNC in the 1970s and was once rumored as a head coaching candidate in Chapel Hill. He and Brown are such close friends they talk on the phone every week.



