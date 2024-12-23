How Did the Tar Heels Final Flip the Script in Beating UCLA?

NEW YORK – There was no letting UCLA get out of Madison Square Garden with a win.

And there was no way North Carolina was going to blow another late-game sequence sending it to the loser’s circle for the fourth time in as many similar opportunities.

That will and want, the Tar Heels say, is why they applied foot-to-throat against the No. 18 Bruins and earned a 76-74 victory in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday.

“Intensity and just determination on the defensive end,” junior guard Seth Trimble said. “When we apply ourselves on the defensive end, and we just tell ourselves this is what we’re going to do and we make it happen, we’re a whole new team.”

The Heels trailed 59-43 with 12:50 left to play, but outscored the Bruins, 33-15, to close out the game. Yet, the last three times they overcame a huge deficit to take late-game leads, it was squandered.

After trailing Florida twice by as many as 17 points, Carolina caught the Gators with 7:51 left taking a 69-68 lead after Trimble converted a layup in transition. The Tar Heels led, 81-77, with 4:02 left but were closed out 13-3, as the Gators made eight free throws and scored eight points off of four offensive rebounds. UNC didn’t score over the final 2:13.

In a loss to Michigan State in Hawaii, the Heels trailed by 14 but came back sending the game into overtime. In that five-minute segment, however, UNC was 2-for-8 from the floor while MSU was 3-for-4 with the buckets being two dunks and a layup. It was another defensive breakdown in the 94-91 loss.

In the second game of the season, the Tar Heels trailed then-No. 1 Kansas by 20 points inside the Jayhawks’ hallowed hall, but the Heels battled back taking an 87-83 lead with 3:28 remaining. Yet, they were outscored 9-2 to close out the game and converted just one shot from the field during that span.

The Heels flipped the script at MSG. What was the difference?