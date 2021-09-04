How Do The Tar Heels Get Their Shine Back?

BLACKSBURG, VA – And just like that, the shine is off North Carolina.

It took about three-and-a-half hours Friday night for the Tar Heels to go from a possible CFP crasher with a Heisman candidate quarterback to a reeling club suddenly in search of answers to more than a handful of questions.

So it goes when the No. 10 team in America falls to a club whose coach entered the contest on the hottest seat in the ACC. But that’s what happened in UNC’s 17-10 loss at Virginia Tech inside rowdy Lane Stadium.

Figuring out why six sacks, three interceptions, a boat load of missed tackles in the first half, and some untimely penalties occurred are just some of Carolina’s problems. Now, UNC Coach Mack Brown must spend the next couple of days giving his staff the what-for before kindly unloading on his team, and then he can attempt to rebuild their psyches for Georgia State’s timely visit next weekend.

“This will be an uncomfortable couple of days for all of us,” Brown said following the defeat.

Carolina’s program is clearly headed in the right direction, but this performance was a setback.

Brown said Friday night he doesn’t care for preseason polls, instead pitching for the first Top-25 to come out when the College Football Playoff unveils its first ranking well into October each season. Maybe not being in the top-10 would have made this defeat easier to take for the program and its legion of fans. Or maybe not.



