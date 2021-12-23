North Carolina is coming off its best recruiting class since 2009. This class of 2022 is currently ranked No. 9 in the latest Rivals rankings system, which ties the class of 2009 that then-coach Butch Davis brought in.

The Tar Heels could possibly add a few more players to the class of 2022 on National Signing Day in February.

So how does this class rank with some of UNC's best previous classes since Rivals started ranking them in 2002? Let's take a look: