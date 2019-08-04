CHAPEL HILL – Jordan Tucker ended spring practice as North Carolina’s starting right tackle. He opened fall camp as the Tar Heels’ starting right tackle, and the odds are quite heavy he will go into UNC’s season-opener versus South Carolina on Aug. 31 as the team’s starting right tackle.



From a sporadic season in which he played just 78 snaps last fall as a redshirt freshman, just how has Tucker managed to emphatically secure such an important position so quickly into the new coaching staff’s tenure?

Let him explain.

“Other than just trusting the coaching staff and weight room staff, it’s just been grinding,” Tucker said, following Sunday’s practice, the third of fall camp for the Tar Heels. “The new weight room staff really has us energetic and made me want to work.

“So just getting stronger, faster, a little leaner really helped. Really digging into my playbook helped put me in the position I’m in.”

A native of Roswell, GA, Tucker redshirted in 2017 and saw action in eight of Carolina’s 11 contests last season, starting the finale against N.C. State. But still, just 78 snaps isn’t much, but when the door of opportunity opened, the 6-foot-7, 335-pound Tucker was the one who scooted on through the most.

William Sweet left a year early for the NFL prompting Charlie Heck's move to left tackle, so a battle for the starting right tackle position commenced the minute spring practice began. By mid-April, Tucker wasn’t just the starter, but he was drawing very high praise from his position coach, who has mentored some outstanding players in his distinguished career.