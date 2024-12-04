How It Happened: Alabama 94, North Carolina 79

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina didn’t take advantage of its opportunity at notching a crucial nonconference win Wednesday night, as the Tar Heels were overwhelmed by Alabama,94-79, at the Smith Center as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.
UNC fell behind early and didn’t really threaten, as the Heels led for only 2:01 of the game.
The tenth-ranked Crimson Tide led by as many as 18 points at 70-52, marking three of the last four games UNC has trailed by at least 18 points, and the other game its largest deficit was 14 points.
The Tar Heels have now given up at least 90 points in three of the last four games, and it allowed 85 in the other game.
Ian Jackson led UNC with 23 points followed by RJ Davis with 18.
The Tar Heels have lost three consecutive games and dropped to 4-4 while the Tide is now 6-2.
Here is How it Happened:
1st Half
TV TO – Bama 11, UNC 7 with 15:07 left in the half
UNC 2-7 FGs (1-4 from 3)
Bama 4-9 FGs (1-4 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 5-4
TOs – UNC 4=2
Pts off TOs – Bama 2-0
Pts in paint – Bama 6-2
Notes: The Heels came out with great energy on defense forcing an awkward shot as the shot clock was about to expire on Bama's first possession and forcing a shot clock violation on the Tide's second possession. A turnover and brick had the Tide with no points on its first four possessions. But they then scored on 5 of the next 7 times they had the ball.
TV TO – Bama 21, UNC 14 with 11:40 left in the half
That segment: Alabama 10-7.
UNC 5-13 FGs (2-7 from 3)
Bama 8-17 FGs (3-9 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 9-7 (1-0 OR)
Assists – Bama 3-2
TOs – UNC 5-2
Pts off TOs – Bama 4-0
Pts in paint – Bama 10-6
RJ 2-3 FGs (1-2 from 3) – 5 pts & an assist
Notes: Ian Jackson sscored 7 quick points for the Heels with one bucket after he grabbed a defensive rebound, turned up court taking it all the way for a layup.
TV TO – Bama 31, UNC 18 with 7:59 left in the half
That segment: Bama 10-4
UNC 7-20 FGs (2-9 from 3)
Bama 12-24 FGs (5-12 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 14-10 (UNC 4-1 OR)
2nd chance pts – 2-2
TOs – UNC 7-2
Pts off TOs – Bama 6-0
Blocks – Bama 2-0
Steals – Bama 5-1
Notes: Carolina simply looks overmatched right now, and on top of that, the Tar Heels do not look like a confident team. The way this team goes about it on offense makes them predictable, and defensively, this team is once again not closing out well on shooters.
TV TO – Bama 38, UNC 28 with 3:19 left in the half
That segment: UNC 10-7
UNC 10-29 FGs (2-10 from 3)
Bama 15-33 FGs (6-16 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 20-16 (6-3 UNC OR)
2nd chance pts – 2-2
Assists – Bama 6-3
TOs – UNC 7-4
Bench pts – Bama 17-13
Fast break pts – UNC 12=5
Notes: Carolina picked up its intensity in that segment and it resulted in a nice push. The Heels even went to a press after two makes resulting in a turnover that led to an easy basket by Jackson, who has 9 points at this juncture.
That segment: UNC 6-5
*The Tar Heels’ guard continued driving into the lane attempting to score over Bama’s bigs or draw a foul. It rarely worked. On the other end of the court, not closing out on shooting was also a problem. Not that Ty Claude (4 points, 3 rebounds) checked in twice since Washington last checked out.
2nd Half
TV TO – Bama 52, UNC 38 with 16:48 left
That segment: Alabama 9-4.
UNC 15-43 FGs (2-15 from 3)
Bama 20-42 FGs (8-20 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 27-21 (10-4 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 6-4
TOs – UNC 10-7
Pts off TOs – Bama 8-5
Notes: UNC scored the first four points, Bama then reeled off nine quick ones. The segment was ugly for Carolina as it included another turnover by Cadeau – his third of the game – that immediately led to a Tide basket.
TV TO – Bama 74, UNC 60 with 7:46 left
That segment: UNC 10-9
This half…
UNC 11-27 FGs (1-9 from 3)
---UNC had missed 16 straight 3s before Ian Jackson’s make a moment ago
Bama – 12-23 FGs (3-9 from 3)
RJ 18 points (7-22 FGs (1-9 from 3)
Jackson 18 points (8-12 FGs (2-3 from 3)
TV TO – Bama 82, UNC 69 with 3:30 left
That segment: UNC 9-8
UNC 3-24 from 3 (1-11 this half)
Bama 48.3 FG% this half
Bama 20-17 Rebs this half
UNC only 8 assists against 13 TOs
---Heels had 35 assists & 36 TOs in Maui