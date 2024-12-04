How It Happened: Alabama 94, North Carolina 79

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina didn’t take advantage of its opportunity at notching a crucial nonconference win Wednesday night, as the Tar Heels were overwhelmed by Alabama,94-79, at the Smith Center as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

UNC fell behind early and didn’t really threaten, as the Heels led for only 2:01 of the game.

The tenth-ranked Crimson Tide led by as many as 18 points at 70-52, marking three of the last four games UNC has trailed by at least 18 points, and the other game its largest deficit was 14 points.

The Tar Heels have now given up at least 90 points in three of the last four games, and it allowed 85 in the other game.

Ian Jackson led UNC with 23 points followed by RJ Davis with 18.

The Tar Heels have lost three consecutive games and dropped to 4-4 while the Tide is now 6-2.

Here is How it Happened: