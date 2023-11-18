CLEMSON, SC – North Carolina left points on the field again Saturday, and the Tar Heels also made numerous mistakes in falling, 30-21 at Clemson at Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels fumbled the ball inside the 5-yard-line twice in the first quarter, helped extend Clemson drives with a series of penalties, and simply lost the battles at the line of scrimmage in losing to the surging Tigers. UNC dropped to 8-3 overall and 4-3 in the ACC, while the Tigers improved to 7-4 and finish their ACC slate at 4-4. Here is how it happened:

1st Quarter

*Maye 24 yards to Nesbit into Clemson territory, and then on 4th-and=6, he connected with Tez Walker for a beautiful 43-yarder to the Tigers’ 5. But Imarion Hampton fumbled two plays later giving Clemson the ball. *On UNC’s third possession, after converting a third down, Maye rolled to his right escaping a heavy rush, and throwing off his back foot, hit J.J. Jones going left-to-right in the end zone for a 33-yard score. The PAT was good giving UNC a 7-0 lead with 4:31 left in the quarter. *Note: The series started after UNC (Cedric Gray) snuffed out a fake punt by Clemson. ***Maye has four completions for 107 yards at this point. *Ced Gray with a play and then Will Hardy plays that pass perfectly, UNC forces a punt. UNC forces second straight 3-and-out. *Hampton fumbled for the second time in the quarter after going up the gut, cutting right and racing to the end zone, but he was stripped at the 1 and it was ruled a fumble. So all he got was a 63-yard run. UNC gained 198 yards in the quarter but scored just 7 points. UNC 7, Clemson 0.

2nd Quarter

*Clemson uses 6:29 off the clock on a 15-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to tie the score. This was the possession that followed Hampton's second fumble. *Nearing the end of the half, the Tigers marched getting plays of 17 and 19 yards, plus a personal foul on UNC's Don Chapman. But Clemson's Will Shipley fumbled the ball at just about the same spot as Hampton's first fumble, and UNC recovered. *Carolina stalled, but didn't use much time off the clock. A timeout on 2nd-and-18 from its 15 with 1:30 ended up giving Clemson the time it needed to score a touchdown with three seconds left in the half. It appeared UNC got a stop when Gio Biggers intercepted a Cade Klubnik pass in the end zone, but Cedric Gray was called for roughing the passer on the play. Klubnik scored a few plays later for a 14-7 lead. Halftime: Clemson 14, UNC 7.

3rd Quarter

*UNC failed on another fourth-down attempt on its first drive of the quarter, and then Clemson went 56 yards on seven plays for a touchdown. A 31-yard pass play was crucial on the drive. Clemson pushed its lead to 21-7. *The Tar Heels were their own worst enemies in the quarter, with penalties stalling their own drives and keeping alive Clemson's, incluidng a roughing the passer by Gray that led to another Tigers TD later that drive. *Carolina got a boost when Hampton raced 55 yards for a score, but the Heels gave it right back up on Clemson's next possession. Clemson 28, UNC 14.

4th Quarter