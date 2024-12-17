How It Happened: Florida 90, North Carolina 84

CHARLOTTE – North Carolina displayed what makes it so head scratching and also a team with significant potential Tuesday night at the Jumpman Invitational.
The problem for the Tar Heels is they just didn’t have enough to beat No. 7 Florida, falling 90-84 at Spectrum Center.
The Tar Heels trailed by as many as 17 points twice in the first half and 46-34 at halftime. But an 11-0 run out of the gate to open the second made this a game that was intense and contested the rest of the way.
The Tar Heels’ biggest lead was 81-77, but they ended up not scoring over the final 2:13 of the contest, as the Gators closed on an 13-3 run.
Carolina was led by RJ Davis’ 29 points followed by 11 each for Elliot Cadeau, Seth Trimble, and Ian Jackson.
UNC dropped to 6-5 while Florida improved to 11-0.
The Tar Heels next play Saturday against No. 18 UCLA in New York at Madison Square Garden as part of the CBS Sports Classic.
1st Half
TV TO – Florida 10, UNC 4 with 15:45 left in the half
UNC 2-10 FGs (0-4 from 3)
UF 4-7 FGs (2-3 from 3)
Rebs – UF 8-3 (2-2 OR)
*UF didn’t score for the first 2:28 of the game, then scored 10 points in 71 seconds
*Powell 4 shots already, hit one
*RJ 0-for-1
Notes: Another poor start by the Tar Heels. Missing open shots and allowing open shots.
TV TO – Florida 23, UNC 10 with 11:27 left in the half
That segment: UF 13-6
UNC 4-19 FGs (0-9 from 3)
UF 9-15 FGs (5-8 from 3)
Rebs – UF 14-9 (7-4 OR UNC)
2nd chance pts – UNC 4-2
*UF has 23 points in the last 6:05
Notes: UNC has no answers for the Gators, who are scoring at will. The Heels have now trailed every P4 nonconference opponent by double digits in the first half, plus they were down big to Dayton, which is P4 quality.
TV TO – Florida 29, UNC 18 with 7:51 left
That segment: UNC 8-6
UNC 6-23 FGs (0-10 from 3)
UF 11-22 FGs (6-12 from 3)
Rebs – UF 16-13
Pts in paint – 10-10
Fast break pts – UNC 4-3
*RJ Davis has UNC’s last 8 points
Notes: Carolina picked up its energy on defense and it lead to a pair of buckets and two fouls on Florida on the other end of the court.
TV TO – Florida 38, UNC 25 with 3:42 left in the half
That segment: UF 9-7
UNC 8-28 FGs (1-12 from 3)
UF 15-28 FGs (6-13 from 3)
*UNC missed its first 11 three-ball attempts
Rebs – UF 21-15 (7-6 OR UNC)
2nd chance pts – UF 6-5
Pts in paint – UF 18-10
Bench pts – UF 7-6
Assists – UF 5-2
TOs – UF 7-5
Pts off TOs – UNC 6-5
Last Segment:
UNC 9-8
Somehow, the Tar Heels were in position to get the margin to single digits by halftime. So, a timeout by Hubert Davis with 35 seconds left led to a curious possession of dribbling and a highly contested three by Seth Trimble. He missed and the half ended.
More Notes: UNC trailed by 17 points twice at 35-18 and 44-27.
TV TO – Florida 56, UNC 51 with 14:53 left
That segment: UNC 17-10
This half…
UNC 8-12 FGs (1-2 from 3)
UF 3-8 FGs (2-5 from 3)
Game…
UNC 19-49 FGs (3-18 from 3)
UF 21-42 FGs (9-22 from 3)
Notes: UNC opened the second half scorching on all levels: 4-for-7 from the floor getting easy baskets after steals and in transition. Forced 3 turnovers, and assisted on two buckets. Key sequence: Cadeau steal in backcourt – to Lubin back to Cadeau for a lay (46-41). Lubin put back in transition – 46-43 – UNC 9-0 to start the second half over first 1:48 of the half.
TV TO – Florida 63, UNC 57 with 11:47 left
That segment: UF 7-6
UNC 21-55 FGs (4-22 from 3)
UF 24-47 FGs (10-23 from 3)
Rebs – UF 31-30 (UNC 13-8 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 14-10
Pts in paint – 28-28
TOs – UF 13-7
Pts off TOs – UNC 15-7
TV TO – UNC 69, Florida 68 with 7:56 left
That segment: UNC 12-5
UNC now with 21 points off UF turnovers, 13 have come in this half
RJ with 20 points & 7 rebs
RJ’s first FG came with 10:08 left in the half
Notes: Carolina’s pressure, quickness and speed giving it a huge edge. Also, Ian Jackson had three straight buckets on one-on-one moves forcing Florida to put another defender on him.
TV TO – UNC 81, Florida 77 with 4:02 left
That segment: UNC 12-11
UNC 32-69 FGs (65.6% this half)
UNC 5-26 from 3
UF 28-58 FGs (10-27 from 3)
Notes: Spirit, gith, toughness, quickness, and just getting after it. That’s how the Heels have played the entire half. And in this segment, a step-back jumper by Davis offered a glimpse of last year for the first time this season.
However, Florida closed the game outscoring UNC 13-3 which included outrebounding the Tar Heels 8-1.