How It Happened: Florida 90, North Carolina 84

CHARLOTTE – North Carolina displayed what makes it so head scratching and also a team with significant potential Tuesday night at the Jumpman Invitational.

The problem for the Tar Heels is they just didn’t have enough to beat No. 7 Florida, falling 90-84 at Spectrum Center.

The Tar Heels trailed by as many as 17 points twice in the first half and 46-34 at halftime. But an 11-0 run out of the gate to open the second made this a game that was intense and contested the rest of the way.

The Tar Heels’ biggest lead was 81-77, but they ended up not scoring over the final 2:13 of the contest, as the Gators closed on an 13-3 run.

Carolina was led by RJ Davis’ 29 points followed by 11 each for Elliot Cadeau, Seth Trimble, and Ian Jackson.

UNC dropped to 6-5 while Florida improved to 11-0.

The Tar Heels next play Saturday against No. 18 UCLA in New York at Madison Square Garden as part of the CBS Sports Classic.