How It Happened: Hampton Paces UNC Rout of Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, FL – All North Carolina had to do going into its game Saturday at Florida State was not self-destruct giving the Seminoles added chances at earning an upset.

The Tar Heels did that, playing fairly clean football in a 35-11 victory at Doak Campbell Stadium.

UNC crossed the goal line for the first time in the second quarter with drives of 54 and 93 yards. The Seminoles closed to within 21-11 midway through the third quarter but then Tar Heels took care of business the rest of the way.

Omarion Hampton passed the 3,000-yard rushing mark for his career and on the afternoon carried the ball 32 times for 172 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 93 yards receiving, including a 49-yard catch-and-run touchdown early in the fourth quarter. That’s the fourth 5-touchdown game by a Tar Heel ever.

In winning, UNC gave head coach Mack Brown his first ever win over his alma mater after losing the first eight meetings.

Carolina improved to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC while the Seminoles are 1-8 and conclude ACC play at 1-7.

Here is How It Happened: