How It Happened: Hampton Paces UNC Rout of Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, FL – All North Carolina had to do going into its game Saturday at Florida State was not self-destruct giving the Seminoles added chances at earning an upset.
The Tar Heels did that, playing fairly clean football in a 35-11 victory at Doak Campbell Stadium.
UNC crossed the goal line for the first time in the second quarter with drives of 54 and 93 yards. The Seminoles closed to within 21-11 midway through the third quarter but then Tar Heels took care of business the rest of the way.
Omarion Hampton passed the 3,000-yard rushing mark for his career and on the afternoon carried the ball 32 times for 172 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 93 yards receiving, including a 49-yard catch-and-run touchdown early in the fourth quarter. That’s the fourth 5-touchdown game by a Tar Heel ever.
In winning, UNC gave head coach Mack Brown his first ever win over his alma mater after losing the first eight meetings.
Carolina improved to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC while the Seminoles are 1-8 and conclude ACC play at 1-7.
Here is How It Happened:
1st Quarter
*FSU struck first using a 33-yard pass play to set up a 56-yard field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald. With Fitzgerald now 6-for-6 on kicks 50 yards or longer, getting into his range is almost guaranteed points for the Seminoles. FSU 3, UNC 0 with 9:33 left in the quarter.
*The Tar Heels started the next possession at their 49-yard-line following a big return by Nate McCollum. The Heels got to the FSU 5 on the legs of Omarion Hampton, but he didn’t get a carry again until 4th-and-1 and the play failed.
*Carolina began its next possession at its 46 and marched 54 yards for the touchdown. Though the first quarter ended before it got into the end zone.
2nd Quarter
*Carrying over from the first quarter, UNC’s 54-yard drive was capped by a 1-yard run by Hampton. It took the Heels a few snaps inside the 6 to score, and a second from the 1. But they got in to make is UNC 7, FSU 3 with 13:45 left in the half.
*Carolina continued moving the ball on its following possession, which started at its own 7-yard-line. But on the drive, the Heels converted on three third downs and racked up six first downs. They went 93 yards on 16 plays consuming 8:11 off the clock to make it UNC 14, FSU 3 with 1:57 left in the half. Hampton scored from 2 yards out.
*After the Tar Heels registered the fourth and fifth sacks of the half, two of which were by Beau Atkinson, they forced an FSU punt. Carolina, however, mishandled the clock losing around 25 seconds letting it run. With two seconds left in the half, Noah Burnette ended up missing a 55-yard attempt. Had UNC managed the clock better, it would have had more time to get closer for Burnette.
3rd Quarter
*The Heels moved 75 yards on six snaps early in the third quarter on a drive that included a Criswell conversion with his legs on 3rd-and-6 and an 18-yard run by Davion Gause. Hampton capped the drive with a 31-yard TD run, his third TD of the day. UNC 21, FSU 3 with 11:48 left in the quarter.
*The Noles found life midway through the quarter notching their second and third completed passes of the game, but they went for 50 yards and then 28 for a TD.
*All the Tar Heels did was respond with a TD drive going 75 yards on seven plays, all of which were runs by Hampton. The first went for 43 yards, the last for one as he got into the end zone. UNC 28, FSU 11 with 2:50 left in the quarter.
4th Quarter
*The Omarion Hampton show continued in the fourth quarter, as he took a shovel pass from Criswell and raced 49 yards for the score. It was his fifth touchdown of the game, making him the fourth UNC player to score that many in a single game. UNC 35, FSU 11 with 12:19 left.
