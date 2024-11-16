How It Happened: Hampton's Big Night Helps Heels Beat Wake 31-24

(Photo by USA Today)

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina is on a win streak. Following four consecutive losses that had the team at 3-4 and reeling, the Tar Heels have now won three straight after taking care of Wake Forest, 31-24, on Saturday night at chilly Kenan Stadium. UNC went through some dry spells offensively, but its most reliable player led it to the winner’s circle. Omarion Hampton set career highs is touches with 40, carries with 35, and rushing yards with 244. His touchdown with 2:26 left sealed the deal for the Heels putting them ahead by two touchdowns. In addition, UNC notched its third defensive touchdown of the season with linebacker Power Echols returning a pick 42 yards into the end zone in the third quarter. Defensively, the Heels held the Deacons to less than 300 yards until a 40-yard pass play with 1:40 remaining. Carolina has outscored Virginia, Florida State, and Wake 107-49 in the three-game win streak. UNC improved to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the ACC, and Wake dropped to 4-6 and 2-4. Here is How It Happened:

1st Quarter

*It appeared UNC was primed to score on its second possession when it converted a fake punt with a direct snap to John Copenhaver. A couple of snaps later, Omarion Hampton ran for 20 and then 27 yards. UNC had 2nd-and-goal at the Wake 3-yard-line but Carolina failed to pick up consecutive blitzes and Jacolby Criswell was sacked twice. Noah Burnette them missed a 34-yard field goal attempt. *The Demon Deacons responded with a scoring drive aided by some miscues by the Tar Heels. A pass interference on Alijah Huzzie and one by Marcus Allen gave Wake 28 yards. The one on Allen’s appeared to be a missed call and had UNC Coach Mack Brown with his hat off letting one of the officials have it. UNC stopped Wake at the 16-yard-line forcing a field goal, which Matthew Dennis converted from 33 yards out for a 3-0 lead with 3:21 left in the quarter. Notes: Hampton ran 11 times for 100 yards in the quarter. It was the second consecutive game he had a 100-yard quarter and his UNC-record eighth straight games with at least 100 yards.

(Photo by THI)

2nd Quarter

*Hampton’s legs finally paid off for the Tar Heels on their third possession. He had runs of 10, 9, 8, and 26 yards getting the Heels inside the Wake 10-yard-line when Criswell scrambled into the end zone for a 4-yard TD run. The PAT was good making it UNC 7, Wake 3 with 12:26 left in the half. *The half ended with UNC taking over possession at its own 37 with 1:39 left and all three of its timeouts. Two holding penalties by Willie Lampkin were costly on the drive, but so was the Heels allowing too much time to tick off between a couple of plays. The Heels ended up at the Wake 7-yard-line with 5 seconds remaining and settled for a 24-yard field goal by Burnette. UNC 10, Wake 3 with 1 second remaining. Notes: Kaimon Rucker recorded the 22nd sack of his career late in the quarter. It places him 6th all-time at UNC as he passed Lawrence Taylor on the list.

(Photo by THI)

3rd Quarter

*Wake starting QB Hank Bachmeier was injured on the first snap of the quarter, so backup Michael Kern entered the game and immediately completed a pass that went for 28 yards. Five plays later, the Deacs scored on a run by Demond Claiborne. The PAT was good making it UNC 10, Wake 10 with 12:20 left in the quarter. *UNC responded to Wake’s TD by going 75 yards on 6 plays aided by 53 rushing yards from Hampton on the drive, including a 38-yarder. Criswell found J.J. Jones in the back of the end zone for a 15-yard TD pass. The PAT was good making it UNC 17, Wake 10 with 9:26 left.

(Photo by THI)

4th Quarter

*An empty fourth quarter turned into a golden opportunity for the Tar Heels when Josh Harris sacked Kern forcing a fumble that was recovered by Travis Shaw at the Wake 18. Hampton took it in from 6 yards out on the fifth play. The PAT was good making it UNC 31, Wake 17 with 2:26 left. *Wake quickly drove to the UNC 1-yard-line reaching it with 1:27 left to play. And two plays later scored on a 16-yard TD pass. The PAT was good making it UNC 31, Wake 24 with 1:15 left to play. *Kaimon Rucker, wearing number No. 42 on the onside kick return team, recovered a laser by the Wake kicker. UNC took over with 1:08 left to play and ran out the clock. Notes: UNC had a stretch in which it went four possessions running 12 plays while losing 11 total yards. But the Heels eventually took advantage of the opportunity and were wise to keep the ball in Hampton’s hands.