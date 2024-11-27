How It Happened: Heels Can't Climb Back in Loss to Auburn

Unlike the night before, North Carolina could not dig itself out of a massive whole and fell to No. 4 Auburn, 85-72, in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday night.

UNC overcame a 21-point deficit to beat Dayton in the quarterfinals, and less than three weeks ago, overcame a 20-point margin to take the lead at No. 1 Kansas before falling by three points.

But against a bigger Auburn team that was at times quicker, faster, and more successful getting to 50-50 stuff, the Tar Heels simply didn’t have enough.

Carolina’s largest deficit in the first half was 15 points and in the second half was 19 points with 8:05 remaining. UNC got within single digits at 75-66 with after a 3-pointer by Seth Trimble with 3:17 left to play.

Trimble led UNC with 17 points while RJ Davis added 12, and three players finished with 10 points each: Elliot Cadeau; Ven-Allen Lubin; and Jae’Lyn Withers.

UNC dropped to 4-2 overall and will face Michigan State (5-2) in the third-place game Wednesday night at 9:30 PM.

Here is How It Happened: