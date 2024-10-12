How It Happened: Heels Lose 41-34 to Georgia Tech

(Photo by USA Today)

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina lost to Georgia Tech 41-34 on a late touchdown run with 16 seconds left in the game. The Tar Heels rallied from 10 points down late in the fourth quarter to tie the game, but the Yellow Jackets came away with a win and here is how it happened. The Tar Heels fall to 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the ACC.

1st Quarter

*UNC started its first possession at its own 4-yard-line and quickly darted to the 43 after a pair of first downs, but Jacolby Criswell dropped back to pass and was hit, fumbled, and the Yellow Jackets recovered at Carolina’s 38. *Six plays later, aided by an easy 16-yard pass play to the tight end on the first snap, Tech scored on a 2-yard TD run. The PAT was good making it 7-0 with 6:12 left in the quarter. *The Tar Heels got on the board going 78 yards on three plays with Criswell keeping it for a 1-yard TD run. Key play on the drive was a 53-yard pass reception by J.J. Jones. PAT was good making it 7-7 with 3:36 left in the quarter. Note: In between quarters, UNC WR Tylee Craft, who has been battling cancer since March 2022, was honored, as his family was on the field but he could not be here, he’s in the hospital. Mack Brown and Craft’s mother, September, embraced for four minutes. Afterward, Brown walked back to the sideline repeatedly wiping tears from his eyes.

(Photo by THI)

2nd Quarter

*Following UNC PK Noah Burnette missing a 42-yard field goal, Tech went 66 yards on 13 plays, which including gaining 28 yards on a rushing play on 3rd-and-6. A field goal moved the score to 10-7 GT with 7:36 left in the half. *Tech got back into the end zone on a ground-fueled drive capped by King’s 20-yard run into the end zone in which was basically untouched. The PAT was good making it 17-7 with 1:54 left in the half. *UNC responded thanks to a 71-yard run by Hamton, as Criswell found J.J. Jones in the end zone for a 2-yard TD making it 17-14 with 34 seconds left. *The Yellow Jackets used the run game to move 63 yards in 28 seconds setting up a 29-yard field goal with three seconds left in the half for a 20-14 lead at the half. Note: GT has run for 460 yards in its last three quarters against UNC dating back to last season.

(Photo by THI)

3rd Quarter

*The Jackets mainly used the ground again scoring a touchdown on their first series of the second half, capped by a 7-yard run by King. The PAT was good making it GT 27, UNC 14 with 6:46 left in the quarter. *The Tar Heels went 28 yards on 9 plays scoring on a 50-yard field goal by Burnette making it GT 27, UNC 17 with 2:47 left in the quarter. *UNC forced a three-and-out before Alijah Huzzie returned the ensuing punt 69 yards for a TD. The PAT was good: GT 27, UNC 24 with 1:10 left in the quarter.

(Photo by THI)

4th Quarter