How It Happened: Tar Heels 41, Virginia 14

(Photo by USA today)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – For the first time in six weeks, North Carolina tasted victory on the football field Saturday. The Tar Heels thoroughly dominated Virginia in every facet of the game cruising to a 41-14 victory over the Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Carolina recorded 10 sacks and forced a pair of turnovers, returning one for a touchdown, and Omarion Hampton passed the 100-yard mark for the sixth consecutive game, as the Heels ended a four-game losing streak. UNC improved to 4-4 on the season and 1-3 in the ACC. The Wahoos dropped to 4-4 and 2-3. Here is how it happened:

1st Quarter

*UNC 3-and-out which included ineligible receiver downfield – then 24-yard punt return to UNC 43 to start UVA’s first possession. The Cavaliers ended up kicking a field goal, but two wide open receivers were missed in the end zone, and a bad shotgun snap at the 1-yard-line messed up the drive. UVA 3, UNC o with 8:36 left in the quarter. *Carolina responded marching 75 yards on 9 plays and overcoming a holding penalty aided by a 19-yard scramble by Jacolby Criswell and then a 34-yard TD by J.J. Jones. Criswell excaped an immediate rush, found Jones who cut, ditched, and accelerated up the middle into the end zone for the score. UNC 7, UVA 3 with 5:36 left in the quarter. *UVA’s second possession was blown up by the Tar Heels. Sacks by Amare Campbell and Beau Atkinson forced a Hoos punt at 4th-and-28. Note: After failing to record a sack in its previous two games, UNC had three in the first quarter.

(Photo by THI)

2nd Quarter

*UNC put together a nice drive that included a sliding 24-yard catch by Nate McCollum ending with a 30-yard FG by Noah Burnette making it UNC 10, UVA 3 with 7:51 left in the half. *UVA’s offense finally got something going midway through the second quarter aided by a 34-yard pass reception by Malachi Fields. But the drive stalled, and the Hoos settled for a field goal cutting Carolina’s lead to 10-6 with 4:02 left before halftime. *For the second time in the game, the Tar Heels responded to a Virginia field goal by going 75 yards for a touchdown. Omarion Hamton with a nice series running and catching and scored from 3 yards out. UNC 17, UVA 6 with 1:32 remaining before the intermission. *Carolina immediately forced a quick 3-and-out again getting the ball with 1:10 left. The heels moved 55 yards scoring ona 31-yard catch by Jones, who fought off a pass interference and also just getting a foot inbounds for the TD. The PAT made it 24-6 with 5 seconds left before halftime. Note: UNC had six sacks in the first half by six different players.

(Photo by THI)

3rd Quarter

*Pressured by Power Echols, Colandrea was picked off by Kaimon Rucker giving the Heels the ball at the Virginia 33. Four plays later, Hampton darted in around the left edge for another TD. The PAT was good making it UNC 31, UVA 6 with 12:07 left in the quarter. Note: At the juncture, Carolina has scored 21 points in the last 4:25 of football spanning both halves. *It appeared UVA was finding a groove notching five first downs on a drive late in the quarter, but UNC defensive tackle Jahvaree Ritzie picked off a pass and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown. The PAT was good making it UNC 38, UVA 6 with 17 seconds left in the period.

(Photo by THI)

4th Quarter

*Virginia finally reached the end zone on a 68-yard touchdown pass and then got the two-point conversion. UNC 38, UVA 14 with 10:07 left to play. Note: The big TD play put UVA over the 200-yard mark in total offense. The Cavs had 166 before the play, 234 after it.