Mack Brown Discusses Carolina's 41-14 Win at Virginia

in other news
UNC Commits' Preview: Week 10
It has been a busy week on the recruiting trail for UNC, who lost commits to Illinois and Alabama in the class of 2025.
THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Topics Galore, Overreaction, NBA & More
The formal start of North Carolina’s basketball season is in less than two weeks, and there isn’t any shortage of
5 Keys for UNC to Beat UVA
5 Keys For UNC to Beat Virginia After an open date that allowed the Tar Heels to work through the passing of
Jones Discusses Honoring Craft, his Friend, Baller and Cereal
CHAPEL HILL – Few Tar Heels knew Tylee Craft better than J.J. Jones.They were in the same position group at wide
THI Podcast: The Football Show | Bye Week Stuff, Craft, Last 5 Games & More
The bye week is in the rearview mirror for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels are just days away from taking on Virginia
in other news
UNC Commits' Preview: Week 10
It has been a busy week on the recruiting trail for UNC, who lost commits to Illinois and Alabama in the class of 2025.
THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Topics Galore, Overreaction, NBA & More
The formal start of North Carolina’s basketball season is in less than two weeks, and there isn’t any shortage of
5 Keys for UNC to Beat UVA
5 Keys For UNC to Beat Virginia After an open date that allowed the Tar Heels to work through the passing of
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – North Carolina Football Coach Mack Brown met with the media Saturday afternoon following his team’s 41-14 win at Virginia at Scott Stadium to snap a four-game losing streak.
The Tar Heels improved to 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the ACC. The Cavaliers dropped to 4-4 and 2-3.
Above is video of Brown’s presser.
- PRO
- OT
- WDE
- WR
- RB
- DT
- OT
- S
- WDE
- OG