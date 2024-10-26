Advertisement

Published Oct 26, 2024
Mack Brown Discusses Carolina's 41-14 Win at Virginia
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – North Carolina Football Coach Mack Brown met with the media Saturday afternoon following his team’s 41-14 win at Virginia at Scott Stadium to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Tar Heels improved to 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the ACC. The Cavaliers dropped to 4-4 and 2-3.

Above is video of Brown’s presser.

