'The Butcher' Effect: 10 sacks, 7 Rushing Yards, and a Victory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Four words from Kaimon Rucker essentially said it all Saturday afternoon, some 40 minutes after North Carolina took apart Virginia 41-14 at Scott Stadium.

‘“The Butcher’ is back!”

Rucker’s nickname is “The Butcher,” and him being back meant UNC had its best defensive player doing what he always does on a football field, at least when healthy. And that’s there the he’s-back part of this is relevant.

Rucker missed four games before returning to play only nine snaps in a loss to Pittsburgh, and then he logged 55 snaps in a loss to Georgia Tech. But Rucker wasn’t close to 100% and later admitted he was playing a bit too much with his repaired knee in mind. But not against the Wahoos.

Eight tackles, three sacks, and an interception mark Rucker’s performance. And yeah, he was back in a big way.

“When you get the surgery, there's going to be some things that mentally you have to get over more so than a physical standpoint," Rucker said. "So, for me, it was a mental hump to get over, because I've had some knee procedures in the past. But once I got over it, knowing that it's healed, it's been fixed. Prayed over it, all these things. Now, I've got to just do my job and just be me."

Rucker being Rucker had a clear effect on the rest of UNC’s defense. He wasn’t interested in accepting any responsibility in Carolina’s performance against UVA in which is allowed only 288 yards and registered 10 sacks, the most by a Tar Heels team since 2000.

Instead, Rucker said he fed off of his teammates. But it doesn’t take much dot connecting to see how UNC (4-4 overall, 1-3 ACC) is different on that side of the ball when a healthy Rucker is doing his thing.



