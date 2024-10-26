Tar Heels Discuss Win at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – North Carolina put forth a dominant performance in pilling away from Virginia, 41-14, on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

The Tar Heels ended a four-game losing streak and won for the first time in six weeks. The Heels improved to 4-4 on the season, including 1-3 in the ACC. The Wahoos fell to 4-4 and 2-3.

Here is what some of the Tar Heels had to say after the game: