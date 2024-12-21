How It Happened: Tar Heels 76, No. 18 UCLA 74

NEW YORK – North Carolina dug another big hole Saturday falling behind UCLA by 16 points, but this time the Tar Heels’ comeback didn’t fall short, as they fought their way to a 76-74 victory over the Bruins for a needed victory.

Carolina trailed 59-43 with 12:50 left to play, but roared back defending, driving, rebounding and scrapping.

The Heels held UCLA without a field goal over the final 3:42 and just three free throws.

Here is how the final 92 seconds played out:

*Jalen Washington put back Trimble missed 3 making it 72-72 with 1:32 left

*Bilodeau’s first miss from three, Trimble rebounded, but a charge on Davis on the other end with 48 seconds left and the game tied at 72-72.

*Blocking call on Davis on the ensuing possession for UCLA. Questionable call found little agreement from the crowd. *Mack 2 FTs for UCLA making it 74-72 with 36 seconds left

*Bruins guard Sky Clark’s 5th foul came with 22.2 left. Davis missed the first free throw but made the second making it 74-73 with 22 seconds left.

*UNC trapped Andrews in the corner on the inbound in the backcourt, Trimble poked the ball out of his hands and off his leg out of bounds. UNC ball with 21.1 left.

*Davis going to the line for 2 FTs with 13.6 seconds left and UNC trailing by a point. He made both making it 75-74 and UCLA called timeout with 10.3 left.

*UCLA misses and Cadeau grabs the rebound in traffic with .1 second left.

Ian Jackson led UNC with 24 points while Davis added 17, and Seth Trimble had 12.

UNC improved to 7-5 while No. 18 UCLA dropped to 10-2 and saw its nine-game win streak end.

Here is How it Happened: