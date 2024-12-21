How It Happened: Tar Heels 76, No. 18 UCLA 74

NEW YORK – North Carolina dug another big hole Saturday falling behind UCLA by 16 points, but this time the Tar Heels’ comeback didn’t fall short, as they fought their way to a 76-74 victory over the Bruins for a needed victory.
Carolina trailed 59-43 with 12:50 left to play, but roared back defending, driving, rebounding and scrapping.
The Heels held UCLA without a field goal over the final 3:42 and just three free throws.
Here is how the final 92 seconds played out:
*Jalen Washington put back Trimble missed 3 making it 72-72 with 1:32 left
*Bilodeau’s first miss from three, Trimble rebounded, but a charge on Davis on the other end with 48 seconds left and the game tied at 72-72.
*Blocking call on Davis on the ensuing possession for UCLA. Questionable call found little agreement from the crowd. *Mack 2 FTs for UCLA making it 74-72 with 36 seconds left
*Bruins guard Sky Clark’s 5th foul came with 22.2 left. Davis missed the first free throw but made the second making it 74-73 with 22 seconds left.
*UNC trapped Andrews in the corner on the inbound in the backcourt, Trimble poked the ball out of his hands and off his leg out of bounds. UNC ball with 21.1 left.
*Davis going to the line for 2 FTs with 13.6 seconds left and UNC trailing by a point. He made both making it 75-74 and UCLA called timeout with 10.3 left.
*UCLA misses and Cadeau grabs the rebound in traffic with .1 second left.
Ian Jackson led UNC with 24 points while Davis added 17, and Seth Trimble had 12.
UNC improved to 7-5 while No. 18 UCLA dropped to 10-2 and saw its nine-game win streak end.
Here is How it Happened:
1st Half
TV TO – UCLA 11, UCN 9 with 15:11 left in the half
UNC 3-7 FGs (2-4 from 3)
UCLA 4-7 FGs (2-4 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 4-3
RJ 1-2 from 3
Jackson a 3
Claude entered at 17:29
UCLA’s Tyler Bilodeau with 11 points
TV TO – UCLA 15, UNC 13 with 11:34 left in the half
That segment: 4-4
UNC 5-11 FGs (2-5 from 3)
UCLA 6-12 FGs (2-5 from 3)
*UNC was 1-for-5, is 4-for- since
*It was 9-2 UCLA, is 11-6 UNC since
TV TO – UCLA 23, UNC 18 with 7:59 left in the half
That segment: UCLA 8-5
UNC 6-13 FGs (3-6 from 3)
UCLA 9-18 FGs (4-8 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 10-7 (UNC 2-1)
2nd chance pts – UNC 2-0
Pts in paint – UCLA 6-4
*Ian Jackson 2 threes in transition
*UNC’s 3 5-men: 1 pt and 1 rebound
TV TO – UCLA 33, UNC 27 with 3:38 left in the half
That segment: UCLA 10-9
UNC 8-18 FGs (4-9 from 3)
UCLA 13-25 FGs (6-10 from 3)
FTS: UNC 7-13 / UCLA 1-1
Rebs – UNC 14-11 (UNC 4-2 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 5-2
Pts in paint – UCLA 8-6
Fast break pts – 11-11
*Jackson with 8 fast break pts himself
*Jackson 13 pts on 4-4 FGs (3-3 from 3)
That segment: UCLA 7-5
Carolina called a timeout with the ball with 21.2 seconds left, like it did with 35 seconds left in the half Tuesday against Florida, but this time got off a decent shot. But Trimble’s missed 3 from the right corner led to a breakout by UCLA, though the Bruins failed to convert.
Notes:
*UCLA opened with a 9-2 lead
*UNC had a 9-0 run
*UNC was 11-for-17 from the FT line, but also missed the front end of a one-and-one
*Three of UNC's 11 turnovers were Tar Heels stepping on the out of bounds line
2nd Half
TV TO – UCLA 48, UNC 41 with 15:18 left
That segment: UNC 9-8
UNC 12-30 FGs (5-15 from 3)
UCLA 20-36 FGs (6-13 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 20-17 (UNC 7-3 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 9-2
Fast break pts – 14-14
TV TO – UCLA 59, UNC 45 with 11:45 left
That segment: UCLA 11-4
UNC 14-34 FGs (5-17 from 3)
UCLA 23-42 FGs (9-16 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 22-20 (7-4 OR)
UNC 15 turnovers
UNC 12-19 FTs
TV TO – UCLA 65, UNC 58 with 7:28 left
That segment: UNC 13-6
TOs – UNC 16-13
*Cadeau 5 turnovers in 20 mins played
Pts off TOs – UCLA 22-7
Bench pts – UCLA 28-22
Blocks – UNC 4-0
Steals – UCLA 10-4
TV TO – UCLA 71, UNC 68 with 2:57 left
That segment: UNC 10-6
Ian Jackson with a career-high 24 points
---8-13 FGs (3-7 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 29-27
*It was 59-45 UCLA when Bilodeau left with 4th foul
*It was 68-65 UCLA when he returned with 5:15 left
*UNC shooting 55% this half (plus 4-10 from 3
Final Segment:
