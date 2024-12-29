How It Happened: Tar Heels Cruise Past Visiting Camels

CHAPEL HILL – Playing its first game in eight days, North Carolina had impressive bouts of scoring in taking care of Campbell, 97-81, on Sunday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels’ final nonconference game of the regular season started with RJ Davis putting on an early show scoring 11 of UNC’s first 17 points, which included a made 3-pointer putting him on top of Carolina’s all-time list of made threes.

Davis ended up scoring 23 points for the Tar Heels while Ian Jackson led them with 26. Jackson scored 24 in the win over UCLA in UNC’s last game, making him the first Carolina freshman to score 20-plus points in consecutive games since Cole Anthony on 2020.

Five Tar Heels scored in double figures, as Drake Powell and Elliot Cadeau had 12 each and Jalen Washington scored 10. Cadeau had a career-high 12 assists.

UNC improved to 8-5 and launches back into ACC play later this week with road games at Louisville and Notre Dame. The Camels dropped to 5-8.

