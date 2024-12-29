How It Happened: Tar Heels Cruise Past Visiting Camels

CHAPEL HILL – Playing its first game in eight days, North Carolina had impressive bouts of scoring in taking care of Campbell, 97-81, on Sunday night at the Smith Center.
The Tar Heels’ final nonconference game of the regular season started with RJ Davis putting on an early show scoring 11 of UNC’s first 17 points, which included a made 3-pointer putting him on top of Carolina’s all-time list of made threes.
Davis ended up scoring 23 points for the Tar Heels while Ian Jackson led them with 26. Jackson scored 24 in the win over UCLA in UNC’s last game, making him the first Carolina freshman to score 20-plus points in consecutive games since Cole Anthony on 2020.
Five Tar Heels scored in double figures, as Drake Powell and Elliot Cadeau had 12 each and Jalen Washington scored 10. Cadeau had a career-high 12 assists.
UNC improved to 8-5 and launches back into ACC play later this week with road games at Louisville and Notre Dame. The Camels dropped to 5-8.
Here is How it Happened:
1st Half
TV TO – UNC 14, Campbell 11 with 14:32 left in the half
UNC 6-9 FGs (2-3 from 3)
Campbell 5-10 FGs (1-2 from 3)
Rebs – 4-4
Assists – Campbell 4-2
Pts in paint – 8-8
RJ 8 pts (3-3 FG, 2-2 from 3)
*RJ is now the all-time leader in made 3-pointers in UNC history
Notes: Vibrant start for the Heels on offense and at times on defense, but too many open looks by the Camels while RJ Davis is already putting on a show.
TV TO – UNC 22, Campbell 18 with 11:19 left in the half
That segment: UNC 8-7
UNC 9-14 FGs (4-7 from 3)
Campbell 7-14 FGs (3-6 from 3)
Rebs – 6-6 (Campbell 1-0 OR)
Pts in paint – UNC 10-8
Fast break pts – Campbell 3-0
Campbell 6 assists on 7 FGs
TOs – 2-2
Pts off TOs – Campbell 5-3
Notes: More RJ plus good ball movement a couple of times by the Tar Heels. But they still aren’t closing out on threes, as Duggan has 11 points with 3 threes. That UNC is 9-for-14 from the floor and 4-for-7 from the perimeter and up by just 4 points illustrates its poor defense.
TV TO – UNC 34, Campbell 29 with 2:59 left in the half
That segment: Campbell 5-0
UNC has not scored since 6:28 left
UNC has missed its last 5 shots from the field
UNC shooting 50% & Campbell 36.7% yet it’s a 5-point game
Final segment:
UNC 6-0
*Tar Heels closed the half outscoring the Camels 6-0, but still only scored 6 points over the final 6:28 of the half. Davis hit a 3 for a 17-12 lead with 14:01 left before halftime and has not scored since.
2nd Half
TV TO – UNC 51, Campbell 36 with 16:00 left
That segment: UNC 11-7
This half…
UNC 5-7 FGs (1-1 from 3)
*JWash 4 pts on 2 slams
Campbell 3-5 FGs (0-0 from 3)
Game…
Rebs – UNC 25-19 (5-3 OR Campbell)
2nd chance pts – Campbell 2-0
Fast break pts – Campbell 5-3
Cadeau 12 pts, RJ 11, Jackson 11
RJ has not scored since 14:01 left in the first half
TV TO – UNC 62, Campbell 40 with 12:26 left
That segment: UNC 11-4
*Campbell called a 30-second TO but it was turned into the official TO
UNC 24-43 FGs (6-21 from 3)
Campbell 16-45 FGs (4-16 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 28-20
RJ 16 points – 4-for-8 from 3
Notes: UNC turned it up on both ends in that segment and got some fluid quality looking while stopping the Camels on the other end.
TV TO – UNC 76, Campbell 49 with 6:53 left
That segment: UNC 14-9
*Carolina has hit 5 of its last 6 shots from the floor with 4 tar Heels converting
*UNC shooting 59.2% from the field this half
*UNC 4-for-7 from 3 this half
Rebs – UNC 35-22
Fast break pts – Campbell 7-5
*Campbell had 6 assists on its first 7 FGs just 5 on its last 13
TV TO – UNC 89, Campbell 65 with 3:31 left
That segment: Campbell 16-13
The Heels were a bit indifferent defensively in that segment while also finding ways to score.
*Ian Jackson with 24 points becomes the first UNC freshman with back-to-back games scoring 20 or more points since Cole Anthony in 2020.
*Campbell’s Colby Duggan has 27 points
Last segment:
Campbell 16-8
*UNC still had four starters on the floor with 1:59 left to play but perhaps Hubert Davis needed his starters to work through some things, plus they didn’t exactly pull away as they should have. Cadeau had two impressive dishes for his 11th and 12th assists, which is now a career high.