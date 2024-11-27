How It Happened: Tar Heels Fall to Michigan State in Overtime

North Carolina dropped its second consecutive game and finished in fifth place in the Maui Invitational after a 94-91 overtime decision versus Michigan State on Wednesday night.
The Tar Heels led for only 1:16 of the game after never leading in a loss to Auburn on Tuesday night. Lacking a post presence on both ends of the floor really hurt the Tar Heels, as the Spartans scored 22 field goals right at the rim – 16 layups and six dunks.
UNC shot 50% from the floor, but Michigan State shot 54.1% from the floor, and the Tar Heels were outrebounded 13-6 over the final 7:04 of regulation plus overtime.
Carolina was led by Drake Powell with 18 points followed by 17 from Elliot Cadeau, 16 from RJ Davis, and 14 from Ian Jackson.
UNC fell to 4-3 while the Spartans improved to 6-2.
Here is How It Happened:
1st Half
TV TO – Michigan State 6, UNC 1 with 15:56 left in the half
UNC 0-7 FGs (0-3 from 3)
MSU 2-7 FGs (0-3 from 3)
Rebs – 6-6
*Cadeau 2 fouls in first 2:21
*4 Tar Heels have shot – Trimble, Jackson, Withers each 0-for-2
Notes: The Tar Heels were chaotic again offensively right out of the gate and didn’t rotate well on defense.
TV TO – Michigan State 17, UNC 13 with 11:16 left in the half
That segment: UNC 12-11
UNC 5-15 FGs (1-5 from 3)
MSU 7-12 FGs (0-3 from 3)
*UNC missed 1st 9 FG attempts
Rebs – MSU 9-7 (UNC 2-0 OR)
Pts in paint – MSU 8-6
Fast break pts – MSU 4-3
Blocks – UNC 2-0
Bench pts – UNC 12-6
Powell 5 pts, Jackson 4, Lubin 3 off the bench
Notes: UNC missed its first 9 shots from the field. No field goals for UNC’s starters yet. MSU getting nothing but open looks.
TV TO – Michigan State 30, UNC 20 with 6:08 left in the half
That segment: MSU 13-7
UNC 8-19 FGs (2-6 from 3)
MSU 12-21 FGs (3-7 from 3)
Rebs – MSU 11-10
Assists – 5-5
TOs – UNC 5-2
Pts off TOs – MSU 5-2
Pts in paint – MSU 12-8
Fast break pts – MSU 7-3
Notes: The first field goal by a UNC starter was a jumper from the left corner by Jae’Lyn Withers with 7:15 left in the half. UNC trailed by as many as 12 points in that segment. RJ Davis is 0-for-3 from the field but has 3 assists.
Final Segment:
UNC 8-4
If not for freshmen Ian Jackson and Drake Powell, the Tar Heels would be down by 20-25 points at halftime. Each has 10 points on a combined 8-for-12 shooting from the field. The starters’ numbers combined: 9 points; 4-for-13 (0-for-3 from 3); 10 rebounds.
2nd Half
TV TO – Michigan State 49, UNC 46 with 15:45 left
This half… (UNC 12-6)
UNC 5-8 FGs (1-1 from 3)
MSU 2-5 FGs (0-1 from 3)
*Cadeau forced 3 MSU fouls
Game…
UNC 19-35 FGs (5-11 from 3)
MSU 18-34 FGs (4-11 from 3)
Rebs – 17-17 (4-4 OR)
2nd chance pts – MSU 5-3
Cadeau 10 points- 6 this half
Notes: Cadeau dominated the segment. His buckets, including a three, and his steal at midcourt in which he immediately forced a foul were big and gave the Heels a ton of juice.
TV TO – Michigan State 61, UNC 58 with 11:37 left
That segment: 12-12
This half…
UNC 10-14 FGs (2-3 from 3)
MSU 5-11 FGs (0-3 from 3)
Game…
UNC 24-41 FGs (6-13 from 3)
MSU 21-40 FGs (4-13 from 3)
Rebs – 19-19 (5-4 MSU OR)
2nd chance pts – MSU 7-3
Pts in paint – MSU 28-26
Fast break pts UNC 14-9
Notes: Cadeau has now drawn four fouls on MSU and should have drawn a fifth on defense, but the call went against him and led to Hubert Davis getting a rare technical foul of his career. MSU only converted the two free thrown on the trip. Powell had a nice bucket in transition but also picked up his 3rd foul and tweaked his ankle.
TV TO – Michigan State 69, UNC 64 with 7:56 left
That segment: MSU 8-6
UNC 25-45 FGs (6-15 from 3)
MSU 25-48 FGs (4-14 from 3)
Rebs – MSU 24-22
Pts in paint – MSU 36-28
Blocks – UNC 3-1
Steals – MSU 5-4
Assists – UNC 12-11
TOs – UNC 9-6
Pts off TOs – 9-9
Notes: Tar Heels had a chance to turn the game in their favor and didn’t. Have not been the same since the technical on Hubert Davis.
TV TO – Mich State 79, UNC 71 with 3:41 left
That segment: MSU 10-7
*Pts in the paint was 28-26 MSU & it’s now 44-28 MSU
*Drake Powell 15 pts – 3-for-4 from 3
**JWash didn’t play final 7:51 last night & has been out since 16:33 tonight
Final Segment Regulation:
*UNC 11-3
The Tar Heels made multiple key shots, including a 3-pointer by Trimble off a feed from Cadeau to tie the game with 5>2 seconds left. Carolina held MSU without a field goal over the final 4:30 of regulation while the Tar Heels hit 3 of their last 4 shots from the field.
Overtime
Segment: MSU 12-9
UNC 2-8 FGs (2-4 from 3)
MSU 3-4 FGs (0-0 from 3)
FTs – UNC 3-for-4 / MSU 6-for-8
Rebs – 3-3
TOs – MSU 3-1
Notes: The Spartans FGs in the OT were 2 dunks and a layup. UNC just couldn’t protect the rim. That was the difference.