How It Happened: Tar Heels Fall to Michigan State in Overtime

North Carolina dropped its second consecutive game and finished in fifth place in the Maui Invitational after a 94-91 overtime decision versus Michigan State on Wednesday night.

The Tar Heels led for only 1:16 of the game after never leading in a loss to Auburn on Tuesday night. Lacking a post presence on both ends of the floor really hurt the Tar Heels, as the Spartans scored 22 field goals right at the rim – 16 layups and six dunks.

UNC shot 50% from the floor, but Michigan State shot 54.1% from the floor, and the Tar Heels were outrebounded 13-6 over the final 7:04 of regulation plus overtime.

Carolina was led by Drake Powell with 18 points followed by 17 from Elliot Cadeau, 16 from RJ Davis, and 14 from Ian Jackson.

UNC fell to 4-3 while the Spartans improved to 6-2.

Here is How It Happened: