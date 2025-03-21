How It Happened: Tar Heels' Rally Falls Short in Loss to Ole Miss

MILWAUKEE, WI – North Carolina had one more comeback in it this basketball season, but it wasn’t enough, as the Tar Heels couldn’t overcome digging themselves into a big hole in losing to Mississippi, 71-64, on Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum.
Carolina fell behind by 18 points at halftime and by 22 early in the second half. But as the Heels have done so many times this season, they rallied and made a game out of it.
Their run was 32-13 cutting Ole Miss’ lead to 66-64 with 1:09 left, but Carolina missed its last six shots from the field as the Rebels sealed the deal at the free throw line.
RJ Davis led UNC with 15 points in his final game in a North Carolina uniform. Ven-Allen Lubin ended with 14 points even though foul trouble limited him to 16 minutes. No other Tar Heel scored in double figures.
Starting forward Jae’Lyn Withers left the game less than four minutes into the second half and did not return. He left the building on crutches.
Carolina entered the game having shot 44.3% from the perimeter over its previous 11 games but was only 5-for-24 in this game. In addition, Ole Miss came in No. 337 at minus-4.7 in rebounding, but out-boarded the Heels 40-34.
UNC concludes its season 23-14, as just six other UNC teams have lost more games in a campaign. Ole Miss advanced to face Iowa State in the second round.
Here is How It Happened:
1st Half
TV TO – Ole Miss 14, UNC 10 with 14:47 left in the half
UNC 4-7 FGs (2-4 from 3)
Ole Miss 5-7 FGs (4-5 from 3)
Rebs – Ole Miss 3-2
Assists - Ole Miss 5-3
TOs – UNC 2-1
*Hubert called an early timeout after Ole Miss took 11-2 lead, it’s 8-3 UNC since
TV TO – Ole Miss 20, UNC 11 with 11:57 left in the half
That segment: Ole Miss 6-1
UNC 4-9 FGs (2-5 from 3)
Ole Miss – 8-11 FGs (4-5 from 3)
Rebs – Ole Miss 6-3
Pts in paint – Ole Miss 6-4
*JWash, Lubin & JWit no combined rebounds
Notes: Washington having trouble with Dia, who bullied him the last two possessions for buckets. Lubin must stay out of foul trouble tod
TV TO – Ole Miss 30, UNC 19 with 7:28 left in the half
That segment: Ole Miss 10-8
UNC 6-16 FGs (3-8 from 3)
Ole Miss 11-15 FGs (6-7 from 3)
Rebs – Ole Miss 12-4 (no Ors)
Assists – Ole Miss 8-4
Pts in paint – Ole Miss 8-4
UNC 1-for-4 on layups
Fast break pts – UNC 3-2
*Lubin 2 fouls
Notes: Carolina just isn’t matching Ole Miss’ intensity and quickness and have been caught in some really poor defensive situations.
TV TO – Ole Miss 41, UNC 23 with 3:03 left in the half
That segment: Ole Miss 11-4
UNC 8-23 FGs (3-10 from 3)
Ole Miss 14-21 FGs (7-11 from 3)
Rebs – Ole Miss 16-9 (1-0 OR UNC)
*Ole Miss 10 assists on 14 FGs
*UNC 3-for-7 layups / 1-for-1 dunks
*UNC has scored on 10 of 29 possessions (34.5%)
*UNC is averaging .793 points per possession
*Ole Miss has scored on 17 of 29 possessions (58.6%)
*Ole Miss is averaging 1.414 points per possession
Last Segment:
*3-3
Ole Miss didn’t convert its last seven shot attempts from the field but the Tar Heels couldn’t cut into the margin. Worst half since the Clemson game.
2nd Half
TV TO – Ole Miss 52, UNC 32 with 15:51 left
That segment: Ole Miss 8-6
UNC 11-29 FGs (3-12 from 3)
Ole Miss 18-37 FGs (7-15 from 3)
Rebs – Ole Miss 26-14 (7-1 OR)
2nd chance pts Ole Miss 2-0
Pts in paint – Ole Miss 18-12
UNC 7 TOs – Ole Miss 8 pts off UNC TOs
*Withers went back to the locker room 2 minutes in
TV TO – Ole Miss 59, UNC 45 with 11:35 left
That segment: UNC 13-7
This half…
UNC 7-10 FGs (0-2 from 3)
Ole Miss 6-13 FGs (0-3 from 3)
Game…
UNC 16-36 FGs (3-13 from 3)
Ole Miss 20-40 FGs (7-16 from 3)
*Lubin 4 fouls
*Withers injured early this half, in the locker room
TV TO – Ole Miss 63, UNC 50 with 7:36 left
That segment: UNC 5-4
*UNC 4-for-17 from 3 – was 14-for-24 vs SD State
---UNC came in 112-for-253 in its last 11 games, which is 44.3%.
*Ole Miss came in No. 337 in the nation at minus-4.7 in rebounding but has a 31-23 edge on the Heels
TV TO – Ole Miss 65, UNC 59 with 2:49 left
That segment: UNC 9-2
*Ole Miss just went 5:54 without a FG
*UNC had 27-10 run
*Ole Miss hit 11 of first 14 shots – 12-for-37 since
*RJ 1-for-7 from 3 – 3 missed layups
*Lubin sat from 14:49 until now after getting 4th PF
*Withers left with 16:02 left with an injury
Last Segment:
*Ole Miss 6-5
*UNC used a 32-13 run in cutting the margin to 66-64
*UNC missed its last six shots afterward, though