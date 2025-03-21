How It Happened: Tar Heels' Rally Falls Short in Loss to Ole Miss

MILWAUKEE, WI – North Carolina had one more comeback in it this basketball season, but it wasn’t enough, as the Tar Heels couldn’t overcome digging themselves into a big hole in losing to Mississippi, 71-64, on Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum.

Carolina fell behind by 18 points at halftime and by 22 early in the second half. But as the Heels have done so many times this season, they rallied and made a game out of it.

Their run was 32-13 cutting Ole Miss’ lead to 66-64 with 1:09 left, but Carolina missed its last six shots from the field as the Rebels sealed the deal at the free throw line.

RJ Davis led UNC with 15 points in his final game in a North Carolina uniform. Ven-Allen Lubin ended with 14 points even though foul trouble limited him to 16 minutes. No other Tar Heel scored in double figures.

Starting forward Jae’Lyn Withers left the game less than four minutes into the second half and did not return. He left the building on crutches.

Carolina entered the game having shot 44.3% from the perimeter over its previous 11 games but was only 5-for-24 in this game. In addition, Ole Miss came in No. 337 at minus-4.7 in rebounding, but out-boarded the Heels 40-34.

UNC concludes its season 23-14, as just six other UNC teams have lost more games in a campaign. Ole Miss advanced to face Iowa State in the second round.

Here is How It Happened: