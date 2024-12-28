How It Happened: Tar Heels Routed by Huskies

BOSTON – The cord was fully cut from the Mack Brown era Saturday, and while North Carolina’s former coach is no longer with the program, his team and almost all of his coaching staff was.

The result was an embarrassing 27-14 loss to Connecticut in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl inside fabled Fenway Park.

The game started out poorly for the Tar Heels and the slippery slide continued. They trailed 24-7 at halftime with the lone UNC score coming on a kickoff return by Chris Culliver. Otherwise, UNC didn’t pick up a first down until 24 seconds remained in the first half while the Huskies had 14 first downs and 241 yards by that point.

Carolina put together a 96-yard scoring drive midway through the fourth quarter and got into UConn territory another time before stalling on fourth down.

UNC finished with a season-low 206 yards.

The Tar Heels, who were led by interim coach Freddie Kitchens, who will remain on Bill Belichick’s staff, finish the season at 6-7. UConn finished 9-4.

Here is how it happened: