MINNEAPOLIS, MN – North Carolina lost its starting quarterback and struggled scoring points Thursday night, but the Tar Heels managed to escape Huntington Bank Stadium with a 19-17 victory over Minnesota. The Tar Heels totaled only 252 total yards, but got the win courtesy of four second-half field goals by Noah Burnette, including from 52 and 44 yards, the latter serving as the winning points. UNC is now 1-0 and will host Charlotte next weekend. The Gophers are 0-1.

1st Quarter *UNC forced a three-and-out of the Gophers before starting its first drive at its 48-yard-line. But the Heels failed on a high pass by Max Johnson on 4th-and-3 at the Minnesota 31. *On Minnesota’s third possession, UNC forced a 3rd-and-19 after a sack, but the Gopers got 19 yards on a screen when Beau Atkinson just missed grabbing Gophers’ QB Max Brosmer. UNC was flagged for pass interference on the next play. *Minny missed 26-yard field goal – UNC takes over – Score is 0-0 with 31 seconds left in the 1st Qtr

2nd Quarter *UNC possession that started in the first quarter ended with a 3-yard TD run by Max Johnson. UNC’s 9-play, 80-yard drive included 15 and 16-yard runs by Omarion Hampton and a 15-yarder by Johnson. UNC 7, Minnesota 0 with 11:12 left in the half. *Minny’s 4th possession was a 3-and-out aided by an Amare Campbell sack, UNC’s second of the night. *UNC’s next possession, Johnson was intercepted on a poorly thrown ball that Minnesota returned to the UNC 6 – the play started at UNC’s 48 --- so, it was a 70-yard return. The Gophers scored two plays later. UNC 7, Minnesota 7 with 7:35 left in the half. ---With 5:59 left in the half - UNC has 82 total yards, and 47 came on runs of 15, 16 and 16 on the lone scoring drive *Minnesota concluded the half going 65 yards on nine plays to take the lead.

HALFTIME: Minnesota 14, UNC 7

3rd Qtr *UNC opened the second half using 8:26 off the clock on a 17-play, 70-yard drive ending with a Noah Burnette 29-yard FG making it 14-10 Minnesota with 6:34 left in the third quarter. Johnson was 5-for-6 with 38 yards on the drive. Six different Tar Heels including the first of the game for five of them. *Carolina forced its forth 3-and-out of the game on Minnesota’s first possession of the half. *UNC followed with a 12-play drive that ended with Noah Burnette 52-yard field goal making the marking 14-13 Minnesota. QB Max Johnson left the game with 3:02 remaining in the quarter after suffering what appeared to be a serious knee injury. Minnesota 14, UNC 13 with 19 seconds remaining in the quarter.

*Omarion Hampton saved that possession. That possession was a 3-and-out & the Heels lost 3 yards, but he fell on Harrell fumble keeping possession. Burnette 42-yard field goal makes it 16-14 UNC with 9:05 left in the game. *Minnesota started its ensuing possession with 9:08 left in the game but marched 63 yards on 10 plays consuming 5:25 off the clock taking a 17-16 lead on a 37-yard field goal. The possession was aided by a strange play in which a Minny receiver fumbles but it’s picked up by a Gopher and run to the UNC 10. It was a 13-yard pass and 20-yard gain on the fumble return *UNC then took over at its own 25 with 3:41 remaining. Hampton went for 13 yards on the first play, then Harrell found JJJ for 32 yards to the Minnesota 35. But the drive stalled before Burnette converted a 44-yarder for a 19-17 lead with 1:44 remaining. *The Gophers seemingly weren’t done, as they marched to the UNC 28, but Dragan Kesich missed a 47-yarder as time expired.