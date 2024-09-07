CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina used a big ground game to pull away from Charlotte for a 38-20 victory Saturday at Kenan Stadium. UNC ran for 269 yards, including a big game from true freshman Davion Gause, who went for 105 yards on 16 attempts. Omarion Hampton gained 77 yards on 11 carries before leaving the game with an injury. He could have returned, but UNC’s staff opted to keep him out of the game. The Tar Heels improved to 2-0 while the 49ers dropped to 0-2. Here is how it happened:

1st Quarter

*After going three-and-out on its first possession UNC went 94 yards on its second, as Conner Harrell had completions of 13, 16 and 30 yards on that drive, plus Omarion Hampton had a 22-yard run. The 30-yarder went to Bryson Nesbit for a touchdown. PAT is good – UNC 7, Charlotte 0 with 8:43 left in the 1st Qtr *Charlotte responded with a drive ending in a field goal. Key play was the 49ers converting a 4th-and-5 at the UNC 45 that went for 37 yards. Amare Campbell sacked helped the Heels two plays later. UNC 7, Charlotte 3 with 4:43 left in 1st Qtr *UNC responded with a quick TD drive that ended with Nate McCollum running 37 yards into the end zone on a reverse. The drive also included Hampton runs of 10 and 28 yards. UNC 14, Charlotte 3 with 3:16 left in 1st Qtr.

2nd Quarter

Charlotte moved the ball deep into UNC territory, having first-and-goal at the UNC 2, but ended up settling for a 20-yard field goal. Key play was Marcus Allen making a terrific open-field tackle forcing the fourth down. *The Tar Heels crossed the goal line for the third straight possession with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Harrell running it in from four yards out. UNC 21, Charlotte 6 with 6:00 left in the half. *Otherwise, not much happened aside from UNC racking up injuries. Already lost have been starting left guard Aidan Banfield, starting center Austin Blaske, Hampton, and even DL Travis Shaw came out limping. None have returned by halftime. Hampton went into the locker room.

3rd Quarter

*Charlotte took the kickoff to start the second half and went 75 yards on eight plays scoring on a 5-yard TD pass, thrown by the 49ers’ backup QB. Charlotte had a 15-yard run and 34-yard pass on the drive. UNC 21, Charlotte 13 with 11:46 left in the quarter. *Quick response by the Tar Heels, as Harrell found Christian Hamilton for a flea flicker that went for a 58-yard TD. UNC 28, Charlotte 13 with 10:54 left in the quarter. *Harrell was intercepted on UNC’s second possession of the half, but UNC then forced its second consecutive three-and-out of the 49ers. *Noah Burnette connected for a 44-yard field goal late in the quarter giving him 13 consecutive made attempts. He has also made 26 of his last 27, and has made 10 straight between 40-49 yards. UNC 31, Charlotte 13 with 4:09 left in the quarter.

4th Quarter