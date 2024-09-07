PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
How It Happened: UNC 38, Charlotte 20

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina used a big ground game to pull away from Charlotte for a 38-20 victory Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

UNC ran for 269 yards, including a big game from true freshman Davion Gause, who went for 105 yards on 16 attempts. Omarion Hampton gained 77 yards on 11 carries before leaving the game with an injury. He could have returned, but UNC’s staff opted to keep him out of the game.

The Tar Heels improved to 2-0 while the 49ers dropped to 0-2.

Here is how it happened:

1st Quarter

*After going three-and-out on its first possession UNC went 94 yards on its second, as Conner Harrell had completions of 13, 16 and 30 yards on that drive, plus Omarion Hampton had a 22-yard run. The 30-yarder went to Bryson Nesbit for a touchdown.

PAT is good – UNC 7, Charlotte 0 with 8:43 left in the 1st Qtr

*Charlotte responded with a drive ending in a field goal. Key play was the 49ers converting a 4th-and-5 at the UNC 45 that went for 37 yards. Amare Campbell sacked helped the Heels two plays later. UNC 7, Charlotte 3 with 4:43 left in 1st Qtr

*UNC responded with a quick TD drive that ended with Nate McCollum running 37 yards into the end zone on a reverse. The drive also included Hampton runs of 10 and 28 yards. UNC 14, Charlotte 3 with 3:16 left in 1st Qtr.

2nd Quarter

Charlotte moved the ball deep into UNC territory, having first-and-goal at the UNC 2, but ended up settling for a 20-yard field goal. Key play was Marcus Allen making a terrific open-field tackle forcing the fourth down.

*The Tar Heels crossed the goal line for the third straight possession with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Harrell running it in from four yards out. UNC 21, Charlotte 6 with 6:00 left in the half.

*Otherwise, not much happened aside from UNC racking up injuries. Already lost have been starting left guard Aidan Banfield, starting center Austin Blaske, Hampton, and even DL Travis Shaw came out limping. None have returned by halftime. Hampton went into the locker room.

3rd Quarter

*Charlotte took the kickoff to start the second half and went 75 yards on eight plays scoring on a 5-yard TD pass, thrown by the 49ers’ backup QB. Charlotte had a 15-yard run and 34-yard pass on the drive. UNC 21, Charlotte 13 with 11:46 left in the quarter.

*Quick response by the Tar Heels, as Harrell found Christian Hamilton for a flea flicker that went for a 58-yard TD. UNC 28, Charlotte 13 with 10:54 left in the quarter.

*Harrell was intercepted on UNC’s second possession of the half, but UNC then forced its second consecutive three-and-out of the 49ers.

*Noah Burnette connected for a 44-yard field goal late in the quarter giving him 13 consecutive made attempts. He has also made 26 of his last 27, and has made 10 straight between 40-49 yards. UNC 31, Charlotte 13 with 4:09 left in the quarter.

4th Quarter

*Carolina’s lone scoring drive of the quarter went for 85 yards on 11 plays capped by a 1-yard TD run by Gause, who also had runs of 11 and 16 yards. UNC 38, Charlotte 13 with 6:09 left.

*Charlotte scored a late TD on a 28-yard pass on fourth-and-5. UNC 38, Charlotte 20 with 4:51 left. To this point, the 49ers have completed passes for 34, 42, 28, 25, 37, 23, 30 and 40 yards in the game.

