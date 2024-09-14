How It Happened: UNC 45, NC Central 10

(Photo by Kevin Roy/THI)

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina shook off three largely sluggish quarters to pull away from North Carolina Central, 45-10, on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium. The Tar Heels trailed 7-0 after one quarter and led 17-10 at the half and after three quarters. But they erupted for three fourth-quarter touchdowns in the final period to finish off the Eagles, who play in the MEAC at the FCS level. Omarion Hampton ran for 210 yards and three touchdowns for the Tar Heels, and Jacolby Criswell passed for 161 yards and a score. UNC is 3-0 and NCCU is 1-2. Here is how it happened:

1st Quarter

*Central went 75 yards on 12 plays consuming 7:28 of the first quarter on the opening possession scoring on a 5-yard TD run in which J'Mari Taylor went untouched into the end zone. Two key plays on the drive: a 34-yard pass play (another explosive) and a roughing the passer on Des Evans. NCCU 7, UNC 0 with 7:32 left in the quarter. *UNC stalled on its first possession, and by the time the Tar Heels got the ball the second time, NCCU had 7 first downs to UNC’s 1, and UNC had 6 penalties. *Central muffed a punt UNC recovered at NCCU’s 41. Jacolby Criswell came in to quarterback the possession.

2nd Quarter

*UNC turned the muffed punt into an 11-yardf TD run by Omarion Hampton, his first of the season. NCCU 7, UNC 7 with 14:38 left in the half. *Carolina got a quick stop and marched 67 yards on 10 plays capped by a 2-yard TD run by Hampton. UNC 14, NCCU 7 with 10:06 left in the half. *A 53-yard run by Hampton highlighted the next scoring drive that ended with a 36-yard field goal by Liam Boyd. UNC 17, NCCU 7 with 5:51 left in the half. *Central went 47 yards on 14 plays with six plays coming inside the 10-yard-line. Key plays: Travis Shaw blew up one run eating a few Eagles; Des Evans sack that forced a 4th-and-goal at the 18. NCCU scored on a 35-yard field goal as the half ended. UNC 17, NCCU 10.

3rd Quarter

*UNC stalled just past midfield failing on a 4th-and-5 top open the second half. *Carolina surprisingly went for it on 4th-and-12 at the NCCU 44-yard-line, but gained just 10 yards and turned over the ball on downs to the Eagles. That’s missing twice on 4th down in the quarter.

4th Quarter