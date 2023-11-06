How It Happened: UNC 86, Radford 70
CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina won its opening gameof the 2023-24 season, 86-70, over Radford on Monday night in the Dean Smith Center.
The Tar Heels were led by veteran big man Armando Bacot, who scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. RJ Davis and Cormac Ryan chipped in with 13 points apiece..
The Heels shot 52 percent from the field assisted on 18 of their 32 field goals.
UNC opens the season 1-0 and this is how it happened:
Under 16 (15:58)
UNC 17, Radford 10
*UNC 7-9FG (3-3 from 3), 4-6 (2-3 from 3)
*Rebounds UNC 3* Rad 1
*Assists-4
*TOs-0
*Armando Bacot 6 points in the opening segment
*RJ Davis five points
Under 12 (9:39)
UNC 25, Radford 22
*UNC 10-14 FG (5-5 from 3)
*Rebounds UNC 7
*Assists 7
*TOs-6
*Elliot Cadeau, Zayden High were first subs off the bench
*Carolina got sloppy with the ball during the segment, turning the ball over six times
Under 8 (7:43)
UNC 29, Radford 26
*UNC 10-16 FG (5-6 from 3)
*Rebounds UNC 7
*Assists 7
*TOs-7
*Radford has outscored Carolina in the paint 14-10
*Jaelyn Withers and Seth Trimble provided a defensive spark during this stretch of the game
Under 4 (3:58)
UNC 35, Radford 34
*UNC finished the half on an 8-0 run
*Carolina went into the half with a 46-41 lead. Armando Bacot led UNC with 13 points and nine rebounds.
*UNC had eight turnovers, six of them came between the under 16 and under 12 tv timeouts.
HALF TIME: UNC 46, RADFORD 41
Under 16 (16:00)
UNC 54, Radford 50
*UNC19-35 FG’s 6-13 from 3
*Carolina was outscored by three points during the segment
*Radford went small and Carolina took advantage Harrison Ingram and Armando Bacot scored all eight of UNC’s points.
Under 12 (10:56)
UNC 63, Radford 58
*UNC FG: 7-13 (1-4)
*UNC four assists
*UNC FG 23-42 (6-14 from 3) for the game
*UNC was outscoring Radford in the paint 34-28
*UNC picked up the defensive intensity during the stretch, but Radford kept the game close with some tough shots.
*Elliot Cadeau got his first field goal as a Tar Heel.
Under 8 (7:06)
UNC 74, Radford 61
*UNC FGs 27-50 (7-for18 from 3)
*UNC Reb- 28-26
*UNC TO-10
*UNC 38 points in the paint
*UNC 11 bench points
*Carolina extended its lead to double digits during this segment going on an 11-3 run
*Cormac Ryan hit a three to extend the lead to 13 forcing Radford to call timeout.
*UNC on a 7-0 run making its last three field goals
Under 4 (4:00)
UNC 81, Radford 68
*Jalen Washington made his presence felt during the segment scoring four points during the stretch.
*To this point, UNC is holding Radford to 35 percent in the second half
*Last four minutes, UNC scored five points in the last four minutes with the game in hand.