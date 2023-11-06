CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina won its opening gameof the 2023-24 season, 86-70, over Radford on Monday night in the Dean Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by veteran big man Armando Bacot, who scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. RJ Davis and Cormac Ryan chipped in with 13 points apiece..

The Heels shot 52 percent from the field assisted on 18 of their 32 field goals.

UNC opens the season 1-0 and this is how it happened: