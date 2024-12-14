How It Happened: UNC 93, LaSalle 67

<><><>Get Tar Heel Illustrated for FREE until Spring!<><><>
CHAPEL HILL – A week between games gave North Carolina a chance to pull back, exhale, take stock in itself, and hit a restart button. It worked, as the Tar Heels cruised past LaSalle, 93-67, on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center.
UNC was paced by Cade Tyson’s 23 points, as he had previously gone five games without scoring a basket from the field. He had only two free throws in that span. RJ Davis added 13 points for the Heels and Seth Trimble and Ven-Allen Lubin had 10 each.
Tyson had 9 points at halftime, so 14 came after the intermission, as UNC passed the 50-point mark in the second half.
Carolina improved to 6-4 while the Explorers dropped to 6-5.
Here is how it happened:
1st Half
TV TO – LaSalle 8, UNC 6 with 15:23 left in the half
UNC 2-8 FGs (0-4 form 3)
LaSalle 3-6 FGs (2-5 from 3)
Note: RJ missed UNC’s first 4 FG attempts
Rebs – UNC 5-4
Cadeau with a TO
Notes: Not much energy for the Heels t start the game. Slow on D, stagnant on O.
TV TO – UNC 22, LaSalle 10 with 11:02 left in the half
That segment: UNC 16-2
UNC 9-17 FGs (1-6 from 3)
LaSalle 4-14 FGs (2-6 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 14-6 (4-0 OR)
Fast break pts – UNC 4-0
Bench pts – UNC 14-2
Points in paint – UNC 14-2
UNC 9 for last 13 from the floor
UNC had 16-0 run, it’s now 20-2 Notes: Total eruption by the Heels in this segment and it was everyone getting involved: 5-point spurt by Cade Tyson; a full-court press leading to a steal and bucket by Seth Trimble who hit a free throw for a three-point play; and stifling defense on the other end of the floor.
TV TO – UNC 27, LaSalle 16 with 7:06 left in the half
That segment: LaSalle 6-5
UNC 11-23 FGs (2-9 from 3)
LaSalle 7-20 FGs (2-7 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 18-9 (7-1 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 4-0
Pts in paint – UNC 16-8
9 Tar Heels have scored – 8 with FGs
TV TO – UNC 34, LaSalle 20 with 3:27 left in the half
That segment: UNC 7-4
UNC 14-30 FGs (3-12 from 3)
LaSalle 8-24 FGs (2-9 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 23-11 (UNC 9-1)
2nd chance pts – UNC 6-0
Bench pts – UNC 19-10
Pts in the paint – UNC 20-10
Fast break pts – UNC 6-4
Notes: The Tar Heels are still not hitting threes, but they are getting more solid looks in the paint without dribbling like crazy. More team connection in the last two segments. Nine of the 10 players that have been in the game have scored and eight have made field goals.
Last Segment:
UNC 8-5
2nd Half
TV TO – UNC 52, LaSalle 29 with 16:00 left
That segment: UNC 10-4
UNC 20-39 FGs (4-16 from 3)
LaSalle 12-35 FGs (2-10 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 30-16 (9-3 OR)
Pts in the paint – UNC 30-12
Fast break pts – UNC 10-4
Blocks – UNC 3-0
Steals – LaSalle 5-4
Notes: The Heels started the second half carrying over their mojo from the first half. The frsit bucket was a post and seal by Lubin that led to a dunk.
TV TO – UNC 65, LaSalle 38 with 11:52 left
That segment: UNC 13-9
UNC 24-46 FGs (6-20 from 3)
LaSalle 16-45 FGs (3-15 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 34-20 (11-7 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 8-5
Tyson 15 points / Davis 13 / Lubin 10
Notes: Tyson with consecutive threes from each corner in the span of 37 seconds forcing the Explorers to call a timeout.
TV TO – UNC 80, LaSalle 51 with 6:30 left
That segment: UNC 15-13
*Cade Tyson 20 points 8-11 FGs (4-7 from 3), 4 rebs, 1 assist, 1 block
*Cadeau 6 assists and 1 TO
*Trimble 8 points (3-5 FGs), 7 rebs, 4 assists
Rebs – UNC 40-26
Notes: More Tyson, but also a strong sequence by James Brown, who scored 6 points in 5 minutes on 3-for-4 shooting. All shots at the rim, as he shoed good hands and body control.
TV TO – UNC 82, LaSalle 54 with 3:59 left
That segment: LaSalle 3-2