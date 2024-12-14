How It Happened: UNC 93, LaSalle 67

CHAPEL HILL – A week between games gave North Carolina a chance to pull back, exhale, take stock in itself, and hit a restart button. It worked, as the Tar Heels cruised past LaSalle, 93-67, on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center.

UNC was paced by Cade Tyson’s 23 points, as he had previously gone five games without scoring a basket from the field. He had only two free throws in that span. RJ Davis added 13 points for the Heels and Seth Trimble and Ven-Allen Lubin had 10 each.

Tyson had 9 points at halftime, so 14 came after the intermission, as UNC passed the 50-point mark in the second half.

Carolina improved to 6-4 while the Explorers dropped to 6-5.

Here is how it happened: