How It Happened: UNC Falls at Boston College 41-21

CHESTNUT HILL, MA – North Carolina put forth one of its worst performance of the Mack Brown part two era Saturday in getting blown out by Boston College, 41-21, at Alumni Stadium. The Tar Heels didn’t pass the 100-yard mark offensively until well into the fourth quarter, didn’t convert a third down until less than five minutes remained, allowed seven sacks, and Omarion Hampton had only 14 touches. UNC had 109 yards in the last five minutes against BC’s reserves and had 103 over the first 55 minutes of the game. UNC fell to 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the ACC while BC improved to 6-5 and 3-4. Here is how it happened:

1st Quarter

*BC moved to the UNC 16-yard-line with a first down and appeared to score a touchdown, but an offensive pass interference penalty brought the play back and the ball to the UNC 32. BC settled for just its second field goal in three attempts this season. The drive was very similar to the UVA game when the Wahoos went down the field, got well into the red zone and self-destructed settling for a 49-yard FG. BC 3, UNC 0 with 8:45 left in the quarter. *After UNC ran five plays before punting, BC moved down the field again accumulating first downs and eating yardage. The quarter ended with the Eagles at the UNC 15-yard-line. Notes: BC owned the clock, huddled a lot, and had a 13-play scoring drive and was mostly into a second 13-play scoring drive when the quarter ended.

2nd Quarter

*BC was at UNC’s 15-yard-line when the quarter started and scored a few plays later. Half the UNC defense bit on a fake by QB Grayson James, who kept the ball and scored untouched. And the Tar Heels have run 5 plays and are down 2 scores. The PAT was good: BC 10, UNC 0 with 13:41 left in the half. *UNC’s second possession started well with Omarion Hampton getting a couple of nice runs. But a hands to the face personal foul (UNC’s second of the game already) on Trevyon Green put the Heels in a hole. John Copenhaver went 25 yards shaking a BC tackler setting up a 4th-and-2 at the BC 41-yard-line. But Criswell rolled to his right and threw an incomplete pass and UNC was flagged for holding. BC took over after that questionable play call. *BC made it three-for-three scoring on its third possession aided by UNC’s third personal foul of the game, a hands to the face by Cowan, who has two personal fouls on the day. BC scored on a 24-yard reverse that had the entire Carolina defense fooled as he went untouched for the TD. BC 17, UNC 0 with 9:05 left in the half. *And just like that, UNC’s Chris Culliver returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. He showed tremendous explosiveness near midfield on the left sideline when it appeared a couple of Eagles would get to him. The PAT was good making it BC 17, UNC 7 with 8:51 left in the half. *Criswell’s first interception since September (a span of 153 passes) turned into a three-play, 32-yard TD drive for the Eagles. PAT was good: BC 24, UNC 7 with 40 seconds left in the half. Notes: Three personal fouls, 4 sacks allowed, 2 interceptions thrown by the Heels, and they allowed BC to go 5-for-9 on third down and 1-for-2 on fourth down. In addition, Omarion Hampton ran the ball only six times and had two receptions for just 8 touches.

3rd Quarter

*After Criswell was sacked on a 3rd-and-2 from their own 32, BC’s Isaiah Farris returned the ensuing punt 52 yards to the UNC 15-yard-line. The Heels held, but the Eagles still scored converting a 28-yard field goal to go up 27-7 with 11:20 left in the quarter.

4th Quarter

*Carolina finally passed the 100-yard mark on the day with 13:11 left in the game, Criswell was sacked for the seventh time on the day, and on the next play threw a pass in the direction of no UNC player and it was picked off and returned 78 yards for a TD. The PAT made it BC 34, UNC 7 with 12:38 left. *BC went 65 yards on 9 plays scoring on an 8-yard run to take a 41-7 lead with 5:51 left. The Eagles passed the 400-yard mark on the drive. *Carolina finally scored an offensive touchdown with 2:09 left to play when Davion Gause ran it in from 2 yards out. The PAT made it BC 41, UNC 14. *UNC got the ball with 22 seconds left and Gause scored again making it 41-21.