Could Jae'Lyn Withers be primed as North Carolina's next best super sub? Or might it be Seth Trimble? Or perhaps as a tandem, they can become among the top sixth-and-seventh man combo in UNC basketball history

The starting lineup for North Carolina’s basketball team this coming is an uncertainty right now.

Elliot Cadeau and RJ Davis will surely start in the backcourt, but the rest of the first five won’t be known until UNC Coach Hubert Davis settles on a lineup after the season starts.

Perhaps Withers, a senior, will be called on to start, or more likely he will come off the bench. That is our current projection here at Tar Heel Illustrated, and he could he a huge asset to the Heels coming off the bench. We beleive Trimble will come off the bench, as well.

So, we did a lot of digging back to Dean Smith’s first Final Four team in the 1966-67 season, and here are the best bench players UNC has had in the past 58 years. Withers may eventually be compared to those in this group, as might junior guard Seth Trimble.

Before noting the reserves on our list, here are Withers’ and Trimble’s stats so far. Note, we are only posting what Withers did last season at UNC, not during his time at Louisville.