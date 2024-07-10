Three new football programs are in the ACC this season, each of which brings interesting histories within the sport. From SMU’s death penalty by the NCAA to the crazy “band is on the field” game between Stanford and Cal, to much more, those three programs are now a part of what was a nine-team league just 21 years ago. The ACC now has 18 members, 17 for football. North Carolina does not face SMU, Cal, or Stanford this season, but the Tar Heels have faced each at least once this century. Below is the Tar Heels’ history against the three schools along with some notes about the newcomers:



Cal (0-2)

*2017 in CH: Cal 35, UNC 30 *2018 in Berkeley: Cal 21, UNC 17 The two meetings were season-openers with turnovers costing UNC in both games. Two interceptions thrown by grad transfer QB Brandon Harris doomed the Heels in 2017 at Kenan Stadium. UNC QB Chazz Surratt started and was 18-for-28 with 161 yards and a TD that afternoon. A year later, the teams opened the season in Berkeley in a game televised nationally by FOX. The Bears led 24-3 before UNC could get anything going offensively, but the Tar Heels’ TDs with 6:31 and 1:13 remaining were too little too late. UNC QB Nathan Elliott was 15-for-35 with four interceptions on the afternoon. Cal’s history mostly comprises losing seasons, though the Jeff Tedford era from 2002-2012 included nine seasons with at least seven wins. Twice he won 10 contests. Current coach Justin Wilcox enters his eighth season at the helm and owns a 36-47 overall mark, including 21-37 in the Pac-12. UNC does not play Cal this season.

Stanford (1-2)

*1997 in CH: UNC 28, Stanford 17 *1998 in Palo Alto: Stanford 37, UNC 34 *2016 in El Paso, TX: Stanford 25, UNC23 The first meeting pitted No. 7 UNC and the No. 17 Cardinal in a packed Kenan Stadium (57,800) that saw Quinton Savage block a Stanford punt that Antwon Black recovered and ran across the goal line for a touchdown to give Carolina the points it needed to earn the win. A year later, four UNC turnovers led to 24 Cardinal points, including a late fumble by Ronald Curry that lead to a game-winning field goal as time expired lifting Stanford to the 37-34 victory. Tyrell Godwin returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score for the Tar Heels that night. In the Sun Bowl in 2016, UNC’s collapse that season was complete with a loss to the Cardinal in the bowl game. Carolina trailed 16-7 in the third quarter and made it 25-23 with 25 seconds remaining. But its two-point conversion failed. Stanford’s history over the last 20 years is certainly better than Cal’s. In fact, under Jim Harbaugh and then David Shaw, the Cardinal had six seasons of 10 or more wins in a seven year span from 2010-2016 and it won nine times in 2017 and 2018. UNC does not play Stanford this season.

SMU (2-0)