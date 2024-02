North Carolina dropped an 86-79 decision at Syracuse on Wednesday night. The tough road loss made it three out of five for the team that was once 17-3, and was riding a 10-game winning streak before heading to Georgia Tech.

The Tar Heels have been ranked in the top-10 for most of the season, but the campaign has gone in three distinct segments. They began 7-3 before the 10-game run. Now they are 2-3 in the last five.