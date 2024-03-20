CHARLOTTE – Setting the scene: North Carolina’s basketball team riding a huge luxury bus from Chapel Hill to the Queen City to play in the NCAA Tournament, yet the Tar Heels have no earthly idea who they will play.

The top seed in the West Region, UNC knew it would play one of two teams between Wagner and Howard. The game was going on as Carolina’s bus cruised down I-85, so the glare coming off the backs of seats in front of the Heels were from the TVs showing the game pitting the Bison and Seahawks.

Consider the visual: Tar Heels slouched in a comfortable seat on bus watching the team they will face in two days in their most important game of the season.

“We watched it together,” graduate guard Cormac Ryan said Wednesday at Spectrum Center, site of Carolina’s game Thursday. “We watched part of it on the bus driving down, and we watched part of it at the hotel.”

The bus was quiet. Limited chatter, if any. It was a working bus ride.

“Just taking it in,” Ryan said about the scene on the team’s bus. “We’ve got a lot of smart guys on our team with a lot of great basketball IQs. So, just watching the game, taking note of personnel, plays, actions, styles obviously of both teams.”

Harrison Ingram didn’t take any written notes, but he took plenty of mental ones.