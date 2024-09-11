CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s football team is back in action Saturday when the Tar Heels host North Carolina Central for a 6:00 PM kickoff at Kenan Stadium.

For those not attending the game, finding a way to watch has been a bit of a concern given the number of questions about it we have received at THI. The game won’t be televised by a traditional outlet, instead it’s on the ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

That is a streaming service that broadcasts all ACC-related football and basketball games not broadcast on the league’s networks through its contracts, or as a visiting team in conference games through that league’s television deals.

So, here is some information that should help UNC fans that want to watch the Tar Heels-Eagles game Saturday:

ACC Network Extra is complementary to ACC Network offering exclusive digital events. It is accessible with your TV provider credentials and is available via the ESPN APP on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch. ACC Network authenticated subscribers of AT&T TV, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, Xfinity TV, YouTube TV, Vidgo, members of the NCTC, as well as those with access to ACC Network through TV connected devices, can watch the game via ACC Network Extra.