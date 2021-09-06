How Uncomfortable Were The Last Few Days?

CHAPEL HILL – The most interesting and poignant thing Mack Brown said moments after his team lost 17-10 at Virginia Tech on Friday night was that it was going to be “an uncomfortable couple of days” around the North Carolina football program.

That is what happens when a team performs as did the Tar Heels, certainly in the first half, and with respect to a few other aspects of the game all night.

More than two days later, and now that the coaching staff has dissected all that went wrong in the Tar Heels’ opener in rowdy Blacksburg, what was the most difficult aspect of the last couple of days?

No short answer here.

“We’ve had really, really hard discussions with our coaches about everything,” Brown said Monday morning during his weekly press conference. “I asked the same questions fans asked: ‘Why didn’t we have these few things fixed? Why do we have communication issues? Why’d we have sacks? Why do we have (defensive) penetration on offense? Why aren’t we separating more with our receivers and defensive backs on offense? Why didn’t we catch uncontested balls on both sides of the ball? Why don’t we have more sacks?’

“That’s what we talked about. ‘Why don’t we have more turnovers? Why didn’t we get more punt return yards?’”

Fans were certainly asking most of those questions on social media and other platforms, though it tended to center around the Tar Heels’ readiness for Virginia Tech’s physicality, the pass protection that led to six sacks, and a general inability to move the football like had largely been the norm with Sam Howell at quarterback the last two seasons.



