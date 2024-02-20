CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina offensive line coach Randy Clements has known Howard Sampson since his prep days, playing a pivotal role in his recruitment to and development at North Texas.

Two years after the two began their journey in Denton, they find themselves in Chapel Hill, with Clements once again coaching Sampson on the offensive line after he joined the Tar Heels via the transfer portal.

Having a familiar face who not only knew his game, but could also translate that to a future in football was a major selling point for the 6-foot-8, 325-pound left tackle in his decision to transfer to the ACC.

“He (Coach Clements) was a big factor. It played a big part in my decision,” said Sampson. “Him knowing how to work with me [and] how to push my buttons. He’s going to put me in the best position to be great. That itself is what sold it for me.”

Sampson originally committed to TCU on Dec. 18, but less than three weeks later had flipped his commitment to Mack Brown and North Carolina.

“When I first took my visit, it felt right. Being in Texas, that’s kind of why I committed to TCU, but something just opened my eyes,” said Sampson.

Across two seasons with the Mean Green, Sampson appeared in four games, two as a freshman and two as a redshirt freshman in 2023. His role increased in the final two games of the season, logging 83 snaps, all at left tackle.

With three years of eligibility, he understands that it’s a process for him to get where he wants to be as a player.