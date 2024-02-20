Howard Sampson Ready to Develop Under Clements, Brown
CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina offensive line coach Randy Clements has known Howard Sampson since his prep days, playing a pivotal role in his recruitment to and development at North Texas.
Two years after the two began their journey in Denton, they find themselves in Chapel Hill, with Clements once again coaching Sampson on the offensive line after he joined the Tar Heels via the transfer portal.
Having a familiar face who not only knew his game, but could also translate that to a future in football was a major selling point for the 6-foot-8, 325-pound left tackle in his decision to transfer to the ACC.
“He (Coach Clements) was a big factor. It played a big part in my decision,” said Sampson. “Him knowing how to work with me [and] how to push my buttons. He’s going to put me in the best position to be great. That itself is what sold it for me.”
Sampson originally committed to TCU on Dec. 18, but less than three weeks later had flipped his commitment to Mack Brown and North Carolina.
“When I first took my visit, it felt right. Being in Texas, that’s kind of why I committed to TCU, but something just opened my eyes,” said Sampson.
Across two seasons with the Mean Green, Sampson appeared in four games, two as a freshman and two as a redshirt freshman in 2023. His role increased in the final two games of the season, logging 83 snaps, all at left tackle.
With three years of eligibility, he understands that it’s a process for him to get where he wants to be as a player.
That could include adding weight and returning to 350 pounds, his weight when he began his career at North Texas.
North Carolina returns just one starter on the offensive line in Willie Lampkin, providing Sampson with an opportunity to work his way into the rotation.
While earning playing time is at the forefront of his goals, he is focused on improving his technique and contributing to the winning culture in Chapel Hill.
“Honestly, it’s still a working process. [I’m] taking it one day at a time. If the opportunity comes, I’m going to take full advantage of it, but one day at a time,” said Sampson. “I’m still young, I still got a lot to learn and I’m willing to learn.”
Making the transition from Texas to North Carolina has been smooth for Sampson, who says he has already developed a rapport with his fellow linemen in Lampkin and Georgia transfer Austin Blaske.
Whether it be his official visit or the official move to campus, North Carolina’s family-like atmosphere has stood out from his teammates to the coaching staff.
"It is family. You hear everybody say that, but it really is family,” said Sampson. The whole coaching staff is just incorporated into the family. I was never too worried about fitting into the team.”
While each of his descriptors paint Chapel Hill as a beautiful place, it is missing something that he’ll be without for the first time in his life: Whataburger.
“There’s no Whataburger out here, but that's alright,” said Sampson. “I had Cookout. Cookout was pretty good, but not on the level of Whataburger.”
He will just have to wait until Nov. 2, when the Tar Heels face-off against Florida State in Tallahassee, the only city on the schedule that houses the Texas-based chain.