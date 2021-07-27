Howell ACC POY, Ezeudu, Grimes On First Team

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell has been voted the ACC Preseason Player of the Year by the media that covers the league, plus two other Tar Heels earned enough votes to make first-team all-conference.

The UNC quarterback received 114 of 146 votes. Last season, Howell was second-team All-ACC after leading the ACC with 30 touchdown passes and 3,586 passing yards. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, the first pick in the NFL draft in April, was the first team QB.

Howell has started all 25 games the Tar Heels have played the last two seasons completing 496 of 770 pass attempts (64.4 percent) for 7.227 yards, 68 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. In addition, Howell has run for six touchdowns and has caught two TD passes.

"I just want everything to be about the team and I just want to make sure I give the team everything I've got on a daily basis,” Howell said last week at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte. “I don't want the team to think I'm worried about the next level or the Heisman Trophy. I just want to go out there every single game and give it all, leave it all on the field for my team."

A junior from Lawrenceville, GA, Ezeudu was an All-ACC third team selection last fall. He started all 10 games appeared in last season and earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors on Dec. 14.

Grimes came on strong at the end of his true freshman season by making four starts at defensive back and appeared in all 12 games on special teams in 2020. He amassed 14 tackles, four pass breakups, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception. The Virginia Beach, Va., native had a season-high three stops, two PBU and a sack against No. 5 Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl.

Six-time defending champion Clemson leads all schools with eight players on the 27-member 2021 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Football Team