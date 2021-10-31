Howell Becomes UNC's All-Time Leader In Passing Yards

SOUTH BEND, IN – Sam Howell’s blaze through the record books at North Carolina has reached the serious milestone mark, as the junior quarterback passed T.J. Yates on Saturday night as UNC’s all-time leader in passing yards in the Tar Heels’ 44-34 loss at No. 11 Notre Dame.

Howell completed 24 of 31 pass attempts for 341 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, with his yardage total moving him into first place with 9,419 yards. Yates, who played from 2007-2010, passed for 9,377 yards.

Yates set his mark playing in 45 games for the Tar Heels, but Howell needed just 33 games to become the all-time leader.

"It's definitely not why I play the game, but it's definitely something that I don't take for granted," Howell said following the defeat. "It's an awesome deal. You know, I have had a lot of help to get to where I am and I am just super blessed by God to be in the position I am in and have all these people around me that allow me to go out there and have success.

“I can be anywhere in the world and I am here playing football with the people that I love in this locker room. I truly enjoy being with those guys. It is just super fun to go out there and fight with my brothers. I think what I take away most from the records are just the memories and the relationships I have been building. It has been a lot of fun and I am excited to finish it out."

With that passing score and a running touchdown, Howell has now accounted for 101 career touchdowns: 87 through the air, 12 on the ground, and he has caught two touchdown passes in his career. Those came in the win over Temple in the Military Bowl in 2019, and last season in a rout of Miami on the road.

In addition, Howell passed the 10,000-yard mark for total offense in his career, now trailing just Marquise Williams, who amassed 10,423 from 2012-2015.