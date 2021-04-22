TarHeelIllustrated - Howell Caps Spring Talking Himself, WR, RB & Backup QB

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell met with the media following practice Thursday morning, which was the Tar Heels’ thirteenth of the spring, to field questions about the team, himself, and some specific position groups.

Among the things Howell was asked focused on what he worked on this spring, the backups behind him, the WR room, RB room, and how he and some of the older guys have led this spring.

Note: UNC will have a walk-thru Friday and conclude spring practice with the spring game Saturday at 3 pm at Kenan Stadium.

Above is the full video of the Howell Q&A session and below are some notes and the full transcript of what he had to say:





*The older, more experienced Tar Heels have not taken part in every drill or a lot in scrimmages this spring so the younger players can get additional reps. But it has also put the older guys in a position of teaching and leading more. So how has this benefitted Howell over the last five weeks?

“The only way it’s benefitted me is I have more opportunities to kind of coach other players now that I sit back and watch a little bit more,” Howell said. “The younger guys are getting more of the reps, (and) it gives me an opportunity to watch every single position, and after every play I talk to guys if they’re doing stuff wrong. I’m definitely making sure I try to coach as much as possible.”





*Howell was a quiet true freshman when he came in a couple of years ago, but has clearly become more vocal with his teammates and longer with his answers when fielding questions from the media. So how does he think he’s changed as a leader during his time at UNC?

“I think this year my leadership will really be challenged because we’ve got a lot of young guys that have to step up and play,” Howell replied. “So, I’m trying to take those guys under my wing and develop those guys, and the players that can play on the field this fall. I think I’ve done a good job getting the young guys where they need to be. So, I’ve really taken ownership of that whole process.”





*What have been personal points of emphasis of improvement for Howell and has he achieved his goals in those areas?

“The big thing for me coming in was just trying to get timing down with these new receivers and new backs and just trying to get a feel for the offense, because I’ve been with the same players my first two years hear and it’s a completely different offense now,” Howell said. “A lot of new faces playing. So just trying to get comfortable and trying to develop chemistry as a whole offense.

“I feel like we had a really good 13 practices so far, and I think the offense is going at a really good pace right now. So, I’m definitely pleased with the progress we’ve made as an offense as a whole.”





*Behind Howell battling for the backup spot, at least that competition will launch this summer and hit full stride once fall practice begins in August, are Jacolby Criswell and Drake Maye. So what are Howell’s takes on both players five weeks into spring practice?

“They both have made so much progress,” Howell said. “Jacolby has made so much progress since he first got here. He missed spring ball last year so he was a little but behind in the fall, but he’s made a lot of progress, he did a really good job this spring.

“And Drake has done a phenomenal job as well. He’s a really smart kid, he came in with a great prior knowledge of football. He knows a lot about defense. So, I think the offense kind of comes natural to him, and he’s gotten more comfortable every single practice. I’m excited to see how those guys continue to develop. I think they’re both going to be really good players.”





*Mack Brown said a couple of days ago that Howell was in a similar position two years ago that Maye currently finds himself, pressing a bit and competing some before settling down and fully understanding the offense. He said once Howell relaxed and just learned that everything came together for him. So, what are Howell’s thoughts about where Maye is in that respect and what advice has he given him about the process?

“The big thing that I’ve been trying to tell him is to try not to put too much pressure on yourself, don’t worry too much," he said. "Obviously, he’s competing with Jacolby and Jefferson (Boaz) to try to be the backup, but don’t put too much pressure on the whole competition deal. Try to focus on your own development and try to become the best player you can be.

“When I came in here, I was in a quarterback competition, as you guys know, and I think that’s the main thing I did was try not to worry about the other guys. Focus on myself and try to become the best player I can be, and if at the end of the day that’s not good enough, (then) that’s not good enough.

“You’ve just got to keep getting better. That’s the advice I’ve given him.”





*Aside from Josh Downs, who has been raved about by many Tar Heels this spring, what other receivers have stood out to Howell?

“A lot of those guys are stepping up in that room,” Howell said. “One name people aren’t talking about a whole lot is Antoine Green. He had a really, really good spring, so we are definitely pleased to see how he’s developed. I think ever since that injury he had his freshman year – he kind of hasn’t been the same.

“He was a really productive player early on his true freshman year and hasn’t been the same since the injury, and we’re starting to see the old Antoine Green back out here. We’re definitely pleased to see how he’s developed this spring, I think he’s going to be a really good player for us this fall.”





*What does Green do that stands out?

“He’s an outside guy who has the ability to stretch the field,” Howell answered. “He gains a lot of ground when he’s running, he’s a really good deep ball guy. So, that’s what we need, especially with losing Dyami (Brown). Antoine did a really good job stepping up and filling that role, because we really didn’t know who was going to step up on the outside.

“Beau (Corrales) has been limited – we know what Beau can do, but Beau’s been limited on the outside right now with his injuries. Antoine really stepped up and had a really good spring.”





*The running back room has Tennessee transfer Ty Chandler, who has a great deal of experience, and then five guys who have limited or no experience. What are Howell’s thoughts about that room?

“That’s another really good room,” Howell said. “I think those guys have a little chip on their shoulder because everyone is talking about the running backs that we lost and they’re not talking about the running backs that we have. Those guys have been competing really hard all spring.

“All those guys in that room; Ty Chandler, the transfer, he’s done a really good job. The game just comes natural to him. He has a lot of experience at this level. He did a really good job. The offense comes natural to him. Some of the stuff is similar to what he ran at Tennessee.

“I think D.J. Jones is a guy who has had a really good spring as well. We saw flashes of him last fall. I think he had a little injury there at the end of the season, so he’s come back from that really strong, so I’m definitely pleased to see that.

“British Brooks is another guy who has been here for a little while and has a lot of experience and he knows the offense really well. He’s another really player. Caleb Hood, the young guy, I think has a chance to be a really good player. He’s a bigger kid and a more physical guy.

“And you’ve got Josh Henderson and Elijah Green, another two really good players. So there’s a lot of guys in that room I think are going to have a chance to play a little bit this fall.”



