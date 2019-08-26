CHAPEL HILL – Sam Howell has been North Carolina’s first-team quarterback for more than a week and he’s slowly growing into the responsibility. Mack Brown and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo said earlier during fall camp the competition that included Jace Ruder and Cade Fortin was equal until anointing Howell on Aug. 18. Consistency was one of the reasons that earned the true freshman the rare honor, Brown noted later that afternoon. But the staff also wanted to get him into the mindset of being the leader of the offense for a couple of weeks instead of shortly before the Tar Heels’ opener versus South Carolina. They wanted Howell to morph into the role while adopting the characteristics that come with the territory. Even during Monday’s weekly press conference, Brown still wouldn’t go so far as to say Howell will start versus the Gamecocks, but he came awfully close. “As of today, he’ll start Saturday,” Brown said. That will likely become a reality if Howell continues growing as he has since being named the first-team guy. Among the factors he’s in this position are a work ethic that has drawn high praise around the UNC program.

Howell during a recent practice. (Jenna Miller, THI)

“He works so hard,” Brown said. “He’s in the office every day, he’s watching video by himself every day. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a guy work harder than Sam Howell has just to get himself ready.” Senior safety Myles Dorn has, who goes against him every day in practice, has recognized just how hard the former high school All-American works at his craft. “After every practice, he’s still here and every time I’m in here he’s here,” Dorn said. “I’ve never been in (the indoor practice facility) while he hasn’t been in here and I go any time of the night. I can come in here at 11 o’clock and he’s either here or he’ll just be leaving. He’s definitely the one that I would say probably works the hardest." Consistency hasn’t tapered off for Howell since his ascent to starter’s status. Longo has said the Monroe, NC, native is proving to be the most reliable of the quarterbacks, something he reiterated again Monday. “Overall, he was the most consistent quarterback that we had,” Longo said. “He’s probably throwing the ball the best right now. He does have the ability to run the football and he’s done an incredible job I think of learning the system.” Longo, who recruited Howell at Mississippi before accepting the job at UNC, doesn’t have a shortage for accolades for the self-described gunslinger, another reason Howell has simply stood out and in part causing Fortin to enter the transfer portal late last week.

Ruder may also play in Saturday's opener. (Jenna Miller, THI)