CHARLOTTE – There were two schools of thought going into North Carolina’s season opener in how it might use true freshman quarterback Sam Howell: Bring him along slowly or throw him to the wolves?

UNC Coach Mack Brown and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Phil Longo did the former, and it worked in the Tar Heels’ 24-20 victory over South Carolina at Bank of America Stadium.

They didn’t put too much on Howell’s hands early, easing him into the passing game with opportunistic calls. In fact, by halftime, the Tar Heels had run nine offensive plays in the red zone throwing the ball zero times. It wasn’t until their twelfth offensive snap in the red zone before Howell attempted a pass, a 5-yard toss to Toe Groves on a play that started at the Gamecocks’ 10-yard-line.

From that point on, they turned Howell loose and all he did was complete seven of his last 10 attempts for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

To Brown, the staff didn’t even entertain the idea of letting the self-described gunslinger go full-Sam-Howell early on. They took it easy.

“We felt like we had to,” Brown said, “We had three scoring opportunities and we had some read plays in there that we felt like gave him opportunities to run because he’s a really good runner, obviously… We also felt like in the second half we had to start throwing the ball deep.