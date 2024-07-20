It’s no secret that North Carolina has been spoiled at the quarterback position since Sam Howell stepped on campus in 2019. Upon his arrival, Howell took the college football world by storm, shattering the program record for passing touchdowns and passing yards in just three seasons. He finished his tenure in Chapel Hill with 10,283 passing yards and 92 touchdowns.

After Howell entered the 2022 NFL Draft, Drake Maye took over for the Tar Heels, only to cement himself among UNC greats as well. Maye started 26 games for his career throwing for 8,018 yards and 63 touchdowns.

From 2019-2023, the signal-calling duo helped the Tar Heels earn an ACC Coastal Division title, reach an ACC Championship Game, and appear in their first major bowl game in 71 years. UNC ranked as high as No. 5 in the country with Howell under center and reached No. 10 with Drake Maye in 2023.

Howell and Maye combined for 1,231 career completions, 18,301 passing yards, 1,331 completions, and 155 passing touchdowns. In addition to providing stability at the quarterback position, they provided elite production, combining for 26 games of 300 or more passing yards.

To better understand how dominant the last five years have been for UNC at the quarterback position, we compared both Howell's and Maye’s tenures to previous Tar Heel signal-callers dating back to Darian Durant near the turn of the century in 2001.

From 2001-2018, 18 different quarterbacks (min. 10 pass attempts) started under center for UNC, ranging from Durant to Nathan Elliott.



