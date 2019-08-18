CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina football coach Mack Brown announced Sunday afternoon true freshman Sam Howell is now the Blue Team quarterback, which is UNC’s terminology for first team.



Brown and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Phil Longo informed Howell, Jace Ruder and Cade Fortin of the decision Sunday morning before the Tar Heels’ brief practice at Kenan Stadium. They made the determination Saturday night following UNC’s second scrimmage of fall camp, which took place earlier in the morning.

“The difference right now is Sam’s just been more consistent than the other two…,” Brown said. “So, we’ve got the quarterback situation at least for now knowing who’s going to be working with each group.”

Howell was a 4-star prospect whom UNC flipped last December from his commitment to Florida State. The 6-foot-1, 225 pounder enrolled in January and participated in a full spring practice and offseason with the Tar Heels.

Ruder and Fortin, both of whom are redshirt freshmen, will take an even number of snaps with the White Team Team, which is UNC’s term for second team. Ruder missed the first scrimmage with a slight injury and Fortin has had some arm issues. But Brown didn’t say that was part of the staff’s factoring in this decision, one he said included input from the entire staff.

“We’ve got about 15 sets of eyeballs in a staff meeting, you take Kenny Browning, you take Darrell Moody, you take Sparky Woods, you take the recruiting staff with Billy (High), you take 10 coaches, there’s a lot of experience that are watching every little thing that we do," Brown said.