Howell On The Mend, Gearing Up For Friday At NC State

CHAPEL HILL – Sam Howell will be back in the fire Friday night, and as each day passes, his body is getting closer to being fully ready for the enormous task at hand facing the North Carolina quarterback and his team.

The Tar Heels head to No. 24 NC State where a Wolfpack team still in contention to win the ACC Atlantic Division and its top-20 defense await Howell and the Heels. For a Carolina team that has been up and down all season, struggled mightily on the road, and its quarterback having not played this past weekend while nursing an injury, having Howell as close to full health is priority number one.

UNC’s record-setter missed the 34-14 win over Wofford this past weekend because of an upper body injury sustained at the end of the Tar Heels’ overtime loss at Pittsburgh on Nov. 11. In his place, redshirt freshman Jacolby Criswell and true freshman Drake Maye took the snaps versus the Terriers.

Howell is expected to start at 7 PM Friday night, but he continues on the mend.

“I rested last week, along with treatment and rehab, so it’s really a combination of all those things,” Howell said Monday about his daily regimen in getting better. “And I’m really just trying to put as much time into it as possible. I’m putting multiple hours a day into treatment and rehab.”

Howell has completed 63.5 percent of his pass attempts this season with 2,704 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also run the ball for 727 yards and nine scores, and this in spite of being sacked an alarming 39 times. His injury occurred when getting clobbered as he attempted a pass on the final play of the loss at Pitt.



