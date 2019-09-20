Howell's Voice Getting Louder
CHAPEL HILL – With a plethora of reporters surrounding him following North Carolina’s 24-18 loss at Wake Forest last Friday, Sam Howell took full responsibility for the Tar Heels’ poor first half that led to their defeat.
Carolina amassed just 71 total yards in the first half while spotting the Demon Deacons a three-touchdown advantage.
“It was 100 percent on me,” Howell said. “I’ve just got to do a better job.”
In the days following the defeat, teammates have noticed Howell taking more of a verbal leadership role on the team, something he hadn’t done up until the Tar Heels dropped their first game of the season in Winston-Salem.
Initially, he’d led more by example, perhaps also trying to find his place as a leader on a team with mostly older teammates. On the field, he’d done all you can ask from a first-year quarterback, including leading two game-winning fourth-quarter drives against South Carolina and Miami. Still, there are elements of Howell’s game he can improve on, including being more of a vocal leader.
In more ways than one, the loss was a wake-up call and one Howell has had no problem answering.
“I’d say he’s taken the step forward as a leader,” sophomore wide receiver Dyami Brown said. “(He’s) become more vocal and just taken that action to be vocal to everybody else around the team so we can come together as one.”
This is a big step forward for a player that just turned 19 on Monday but it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Howell is more mature than most people his age, something his teammates and coaches have said on numerous occasions, and is beginning to hold himself more accountable for how the team prepares going into games.
As junior safety Myles Wolfolk put it Tuesday evening, Howell now realizes he’s “QB1” and must speak up in order to fully excel in that role.
“I just want to make sure my guys are motivated enough,” Howell said. “I just want to make sure everyone’s doing what they’re supposed to be doing. Obviously, if there’s times where I need to step up and say something, then I will do that just to make sure we’re ready to go come Saturday.”
Howell’s taking steps in the right direction to become the leader he ultimately wants to be for this program. He’s not content with staying stagnant and is instead focused on developing in every aspect of his life, on and off the football field.
“I get better every day, I grow every day in every category of my life whether that’s on the field or leadership,” Howell said. “It definitely just comes with the process.”
The Indian Trail, NC, native, who was still taking snaps for Sun Valley High School this time last year, is growing into his role as a vocal leader and that bodes well for the Tar Heels as they prepare to dive deeper into the season.