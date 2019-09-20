CHAPEL HILL – With a plethora of reporters surrounding him following North Carolina’s 24-18 loss at Wake Forest last Friday, Sam Howell took full responsibility for the Tar Heels’ poor first half that led to their defeat.

Carolina amassed just 71 total yards in the first half while spotting the Demon Deacons a three-touchdown advantage.

“It was 100 percent on me,” Howell said. “I’ve just got to do a better job.”

In the days following the defeat, teammates have noticed Howell taking more of a verbal leadership role on the team, something he hadn’t done up until the Tar Heels dropped their first game of the season in Winston-Salem.

Initially, he’d led more by example, perhaps also trying to find his place as a leader on a team with mostly older teammates. On the field, he’d done all you can ask from a first-year quarterback, including leading two game-winning fourth-quarter drives against South Carolina and Miami. Still, there are elements of Howell’s game he can improve on, including being more of a vocal leader.

In more ways than one, the loss was a wake-up call and one Howell has had no problem answering.