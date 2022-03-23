Hubert Davis a Finalist for Four Coach of the Year Awards

University of North Carolina head men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis is a finalist for four Coach of the Year awards.

Davis has led the Tar Heels to a 26-9 record and a berth in the NCAA East Region Sweet 16. UNC plays UCLA Friday evening in Philadelphia.

Davis is a finalist for the Jim Phelan Award for National Coach of the Year, the Skip Prosser Award for Man of the Year, the Ben Jobe Award for Division I Minority Coach of the Year and the Joe B. Hall Award for the top first-year head coach.

Carolina went 15-5 and tied for second place in the ACC. The Tar Heels have two wins as an unranked team over No. 4 ranked opponents in the Associated Press poll – at Duke on March 5 and over No. 1 seed Baylor in Fort Worth on March 19.

The Tar Heels defeated Marquette, 95-63, in the NCAA first round, and beat Baylor, 93-86 in overtime to advance to the Sweet 16.

Davis is the second head coach (with Bill Guthridge) to reach the Sweet 16 in his first season as Carolina’s head coach.