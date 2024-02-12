CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis took part in the weekly ACC Coaches’ Conference Call late Monday morning.

The Tar Heels are coming off a win at Miami on Saturday and head to Syracuse on Tuesday. Davis was asked various questions about his team. Above is video of his Q&A session, and below are a few notes from what he had to say:

*RJ Davis said Saturday he’s put in a great deal of time working on his defense, including watching film of small NBA players and how they defend. Hubert Davis discussed what he’s seen in terms of growth in his senior and leading scorer.

UNC’s coach said the New York native’s defense has been “off the chart” and “elite” this season.

*With Syracuse needing a big-time win to get on the right track and have any hope of making the NCAA Tournament, it must defeat the Tar Heels. Davis said his team always gets everyone’s best shot, but specifically with respect to Syracuse and it’s needs, “that’s something that doesn’t even have to be mentioned. It’s known. Syracuse is 11-2 at home. Really good basketball team.”

*UNC beat Syracuse by 36 points in the first meeting last month, but Davis said the Heels were at home and his mature team understands the Orange just didn’t play well, “and those things happen. We understand that Syracuse is a really good basketball team, and they’re even better at home.”

*Davis was also asked about Elliot Cadeau and how he spoke more about his five turnovers at Miami instead of his career-high in scoring.

*And Davis was asked about the lack of respect nationally for the ACC.



