Hubert Davis Alabama Postgame Press Conference

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media Wednesday night following his team’s 94-79 loss to No. 10 Alabama at the Smith Center as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Tar Heels trailed by as much as 18 points in the second half when the Tide became another UNC opponent to score 50-plus points in a half while shooting better than 50% in a half.

The Tar Heels’ only lead was 2-0 and they trailed the rest of the way.

Ian Jackson led UNC with 23 points followed by 18 from RJ Davis and 12 by Seth Trimble.

The Tar Heels have lost three consecutive games and are now 4-4. The tenth-ranked Crimson Tide improved 7-2.