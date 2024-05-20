WESTFIELD, IN - This past weekend was one we have been waiting for. It was the live period for the college coaches to get out on the road and watch prospects in person.

The University of North Carolina was well represented. Sean May was in Bryan, TX, for the Adidas 3SSB event while Jeff Lebo and Brad Frederick were in Indianapolis for the EYBL. Hubert Davis made his rounds at both venues.

Tar Heel Illustrated was in Indiana to see the best players the Nike circuit has to offer. It also gave us a chance to see who the coaching staff was watching as well as they look to the future.