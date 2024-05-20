Hubert Davis and Staff Hit the Road Over the Weekend
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
WESTFIELD, IN - This past weekend was one we have been waiting for. It was the live period for the college coaches to get out on the road and watch prospects in person.
The University of North Carolina was well represented. Sean May was in Bryan, TX, for the Adidas 3SSB event while Jeff Lebo and Brad Frederick were in Indianapolis for the EYBL. Hubert Davis made his rounds at both venues.
Tar Heel Illustrated was in Indiana to see the best players the Nike circuit has to offer. It also gave us a chance to see who the coaching staff was watching as well as they look to the future.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news