Hubert Davis Discusses Tar Heels' 90-76 Win over Elon

in other news
Breaking Down UNC’s Offense From its win at Florida State
North Carolina’s offense continued to grow and move the ball in its 35-11 win at Florida State on Saturday in
Breaking Down UNC’s Defensive performance from its win at FSU
Breaking Down UNC’s Defensive performance from the win at FSU For the second consecutive game, North Carolina’s defense
UNC Snap Counts Versus Florida State
North Carolina earned its second consecutive win in ACC play on Saturday, downing Florida State, 35-11, in Tallahassee
UNC Commits' Results: Week 11
As North Carolina enters the home stretch of the regular season, many of its commit have their eyes focused on the posts
3 Stars From Carolina's Victory at Florida State
Omarion Hampton Hampton turned in a fantastic performance running for 172 yards and four touchdowns on 32 attempts
in other news
Breaking Down UNC’s Offense From its win at Florida State
North Carolina’s offense continued to grow and move the ball in its 35-11 win at Florida State on Saturday in
Breaking Down UNC’s Defensive performance from its win at FSU
Breaking Down UNC’s Defensive performance from the win at FSU For the second consecutive game, North Carolina’s defense
UNC Snap Counts Versus Florida State
North Carolina earned its second consecutive win in ACC play on Saturday, downing Florida State, 35-11, in Tallahassee
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 90-76 victory over Elon on Monday night in the Smith Center in the opener for both teams.
UNC allowed a 14-0 run late in the second half and trailed 71-69, but RJ Davis scored 10 of UNC’s next 16 points as the Tar Heels took control of the game. He finished with 24 points.
- PRO
- OT
- WDE
- WR
- RB
- DT
- OT
- S
- WDE
- OG