Hubert Davis Discusses Tar Heels' 90-76 Win over Elon

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 90-76 victory over Elon on Monday night in the Smith Center in the opener for both teams.

UNC allowed a 14-0 run late in the second half and trailed 71-69, but RJ Davis scored 10 of UNC’s next 16 points as the Tar Heels took control of the game. He finished with 24 points.