Breaking Down UNC’s Offense From its win at Florida State

Breaking Down UNC's Offense From its win at Florida State

North Carolina’s offense continued to grow and move the ball in its 35-11 win at Florida State on Saturday in

 • Andrew Jones
Breaking Down UNC’s Defensive performance from its win at FSU

Breaking Down UNC's Defensive performance from its win at FSU

Breaking Down UNC’s Defensive performance from the win at FSU For the second consecutive game, North Carolina’s defense

 • Andrew Jones
UNC Snap Counts Versus Florida State

UNC Snap Counts Versus Florida State

North Carolina earned its second consecutive win in ACC play on Saturday, downing Florida State, 35-11, in Tallahassee

 • Bryant Baucom
UNC Commits' Results: Week 11

UNC Commits' Results: Week 11

As North Carolina enters the home stretch of the regular season, many of its commit have their eyes focused on the posts

 • Bryant Baucom
3 Stars From Carolina's Victory at Florida State

3 Stars From Carolina's Victory at Florida State

  Omarion Hampton Hampton turned in a fantastic performance running for 172 yards and four touchdowns on 32 attempts

 • Andrew Jones

Published Nov 4, 2024
Hubert Davis Discusses Tar Heels' 90-76 Win over Elon
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 90-76 victory over Elon on Monday night in the Smith Center in the opener for both teams.

UNC allowed a 14-0 run late in the second half and trailed 71-69, but RJ Davis scored 10 of UNC’s next 16 points as the Tar Heels took control of the game. He finished with 24 points.

North Carolina
