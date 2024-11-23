Hubert Davis Discusses Victory Over Rainbow Warriors

HONOLULU, HI – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following the tenth-ranked Tar Heels’ 87-69 victory over Hawaii on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena.

The Tar Heels shot 51.9% from the field and held the Rainbow Warriors to 38.6%, but were also outrebounded for the first time this season, as Hawaii owned a 40-27 edge on the glass, including 15-5 on offensive rebounds.

Four Tar Heels scored in double figures led by RJ Davis with 18 points and followed by Elliot Cadeau with 17, Seth Trimble 13, and Ian Jackson with 11.

UNC improved to 3-1 on the season and the Rainbow Warriors dropped to 4-1.