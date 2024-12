LAHAINA, HI – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis and Tar Heels Drake Powell and Elliot Cadeau met with the media following UNC’s 94-91 overtime loss to Michigan State in the third-place game of the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night at the Lahaina Civic Center.

The Tar Heels lost for the second straight night to fall to 4-3 on the season. The Spartans improved to 6-2.

Above is the video of their press conference. No other UNC interviews took place following the game.